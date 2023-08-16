Poor Air Quality Linked to Dementia and Premature Death

Poor air quality can do a lot more than give you a cough and sore throat.

An increasing amount of evidence shows that air pollution — whether from wildfires or other sources — can have negative long-term health impacts, and it’s only getting worse globally.

Between 1990 and 2019, the total number of premature heart disease deaths and years of disability that could be attributed to poor air quality increased 31% globally — reaching 8.9 million people — according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Another recent study also found that long-term exposure to air pollution could have an association with developing dementia later in life. Nearly 188,000 new cases of dementia each year might be attributable to poor air quality, though the authors note more research is needed.

While it might be intuitive to assume a link between poor air quality and bad health, researchers are sounding the alarm because of the dramatic global increase in air pollution in recent decades.

The news comes as survivors in Maui are still reeling from the one of the deadliest wildfires in history; and as much of the United States has had to grapple with the short-term health effects of smoky and hazy skies this summer due to the Canadian wildfires — many of which are still burning.

Bad Air Is Bad for Your Heart

Researchers from Tehran found that the total number of deaths and disability from heart disease rose globally from 6.8 million in 1990 to nearly 9 million in 2019. This included a 43% increase among men, and a 28% increase among women.

“We focused on examining the burden globally because particulate matter pollution is a widespread environmental risk factor that affects all populations worldwide, and understanding its impact on cardiovascular health can help guide public health interventions and policy decisions,” Farshad Farzadfar, M.D., MPH, senior author of one study said in a statement.

Although there are many types of heart disease, researchers in this study focused on stroke and ischemic heart disease, which is sometimes known as a “hardening of the arteries” due to a buildup of plaque. If enough plaque blocks an artery, it can stop blood flow, and may result in a heart attack.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that someone dies of heart disease once every 33 seconds. Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans, responsible for nearly 700,000 annual deaths in the U.S. Globally, ischemic heart disease affects around 126 million people, according to a 2020 study.

Poor Air and Links With Dementia

In a separate study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers at the University of Michigan followed rates of dementia for over 27,000 people over a decade. Throughout the decade individuals were monitored, 14% of them were diagnosed with dementia.

Researchers found higher amounts of particulate matter air pollution (PM2.5) were associated with greater rates of dementia — especially if that particulate matter had been generated by agriculture or wildfire.

The highest association was seen with agriculture, where the risk for dementia rose 13%; followed by wildfire, where the risk rose 5%.

Though the study did not specify the occupations of the participants, when it comes to agriculture, the authors speculate that long-term exposure to a PM2.5 precursor, ammonia, along with application of pesticides or herbicides could be the cause. Ammonia accounts for the formation of 30% of PM2.5 in the U.S.

The study also found relatively higher rates of dementia among those who were regularly exposed to poor air quality from road traffic, coal and other industrial sources.

The authors suggest that the nearly 188,000 new cases of dementia each year that could be linked to poor air quality could be reduced through tighter regulations, technological advances or even the use of personal air purifiers.

About 5.8 million Americans are believed to have Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that number could rise to as high as 14 million by 2060, with marginalized groups being affected the most.