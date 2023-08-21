Pollution Linked to Higher Cholesterol, Blood Sugar in 9/11 Responders

The blanket of smoke and particulate matter 9/11 first responders worked through on the day of the tragic attacks increased their risk of suffering high blood sugar and cholesterol, a study suggests.

Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, gathered 96,155 cholesterol samples and 81,599 glucose samples from 22,447 participants for their research, published last week in the American Journal of Epidemiology. They set out to examine the effects of the initial exposure, and then intermediate-term exposure to air pollution from 2004 to 2019 not caused by the World Trade Center collapse.

Participants underwent monitoring visits where data was collected from 2004 to 2019.

Data on exposure to pollutants on the day of were self-reported because there is no independent measure of that exact time. A satellite model measured the amounts of particles in the air that the participants would be exposed to in the years following the attack.

“Low exposure” participants worked at the site for less than 40 days total, weren’t exposed to dust and didn’t work directly on the pile. “Intermediate exposure” participants were not exposed to the cloud but worked for 40 to 90 days directly on the pile. “High exposure” participants were directly exposed to the cloud or worked at the site for more than 90 days.

The intermediate and high exposure groups had higher blood sugar on average than their low exposure peers. Intermediate exposure workers also had higher cholesterol than responders who were not exposed at the same levels. Interestingly, researchers did not find a link to high cholesterol levels in the high exposure group. They think this may be because of an error in measuring the post-attack exposure to air pollutants.

With regard to air pollution not caused by the World Trade Center’s collapse, it was observed that people with more exposure also displayed increases in blood glucose and cholesterol.

They found that people with diabetes were more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution than people without diabetes. Compared to people without diabetes, those with diabetes had even higher blood glucose and cholesterol associated with more exposure.

However, those who were exposed to more intermediate-term air pollution did not display more cholesterol than those who were exposed to less intermediate-term air pollution.

The results suggest that the pollution from the collapse of the World Trade Center itself caused particular health issues unrelated to general air pollution. Notably, the study did not include first responders from the Fire Department of New York.

This is important, the authors say, because to receive federally-funded healthcare for post-9/11 complications, there has to be a proven link between the attack and the complication, and proof for cardiometabolic diseases is scant enough that federal funding won’t cover treatment for them.