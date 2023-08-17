Police Raid Botox Clinic That Allegedly Used Tainted Vials on 600 Patients

A pair of sisters are facing criminal charges after their unauthorized Botox clinic was determined to be distributing contaminated and expired vials of the drug.

The unnamed pair, ages 22 and 26, were running a clinic in Valenciennes, France, around 125 miles northeast of Paris. Police became aware of their illicit dealings when a police officer simply typed “botox injections” into Google to see what would come up.

Social media was used to advertise the clinic, with the pair of sisters having treated around 600 patients, according to official records. The police raided the outfit, finding 100 syringes, and vials of both hydraulic acid – used as a skin filler – and Botox.

Police also found around €14,000 in cash, more than $1,500, and two luxury cars.

When tested, the Botox vials were found to be tainted with dangerous bacteria. Some were also already expired. It is unclear how they acquired the medication. The sisters now face 17 criminal charges.

One patient, 32, told local news that she suffered intense swelling after receiving treatment from the sisters.

The woman paid €760, or around $825, to the sisters to receive injections in the cheekbone, lips and chin. She first received the shot in her cheek, and did not suffer significant side-effects. However, after getting the second shot in her lips she said her upper lip ballooned.

“The next day, my lip really swelled up. Now, the upper one is bigger than the lower one and it’s really no good at all. I also still have red blotches at the injection points that I hide with makeup,” she said, according to The Telegraph.

The woman is now on leave from work while she recovers, and has taken a blood test to see if she will suffer any long-term damage from the shots.

While Botox is generally considered safe if received from a proper provider, the Food and Drug Administration has previously warned about contaminated or counterfeit versions of the drug circulating in the United States.