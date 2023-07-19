Police Bust Illegal Plastic Surgery Post-Op Recovery House Called ‘iMermaids’
South Florida has many illegal post-op recovery houses and the highest Brazilian Butt Lift mortality rate in the country
Two Texas residents were arrested Tuesday for running an unlicensed post-operative recovery house in the Miami-Dade area, the Miami Herald reports.
The four-bedroom recovery house, called iMermaids, catered to plastic surgery patients. It advertised on Instagram and its website as female-only, "deluxe" accommodations that provided transportation and "caregiver assistance" with a certified caregiver. The website does not give details or show proof of the certification.
Montreal Lee, 34, and Destiny Wilson, 33, were charged with 13 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license. Lee was released on bail Tuesday after posting a $7,000 bond. Wilson also faces felonies for improper disposal of hazardous waste and for organized fraud. She posted a $105,000 bond to be released from custody, the Herald reports.
Police said Wilson provided the landlords of the house with fraudulent paperwork, including fake social security numbers, according to Local 10 news. In March, police searched the house and found five post-op patients and one employee. They also discovered improperly-disposed medical waste.
South Florida has many illegal post-op recovery houses, some falsely advertising care from registered nurses, Local 10 news reports. Visitors have reported unsanitary conditions and unsafe practices.
Social media accounts for iMermaids promoted at least two plastic surgeons who have been reprimanded by The Florida Board of Medicine for dangerous practices, including James McAdoo and Osakatukei Omulepu. Omulepu had his license revoked after a patient died, the Herald reported in 2022.
Yelp reviews of iMermaids called it "unsanitary" and "misleading," although it also received positive reviews.
According to its social media account, most patients went to iMermaids to recover from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) which is considered a major surgery with significant risk that requires weeks of recovery.
South Florida has the highest number of BBL deaths in the U.S., a 2023 study shows. The study states that "92% of [BBL] deaths in South Florida occurred in the high-volume, budget clinics, mostly owned and operated by businessmen, often with criminal records." While board-certified plastic surgeons often work at these "chop shops," they often do not have enough time to conduct the risky surgery properly, the study concludes.
