Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License Reinstated

The New Hampshire Board of Medicine has lifted its emergency suspension of a plastic surgeon accused by numerous patients of negligence and harm including operating on the wrong body part and other surgical errors that required reconstructive surgery to fix.

According to documents obtained by The Messenger, the board reinstated the license of Lawrence Gray, M.D., ten days after suspending it, without disclosing the reason for the reversal.

The document says there will be a “full narrative order”at some point in the future.

However, Donna Long, the Public Information Officer for the state of New Hampshire said that it’s possible nothing at all will happen in the future.

She writes in an email to The Messenger that after Dr. Gray presented his side of the story in a hearing, the board determined the emergency suspension should be lifted and, depending on the investigation, the board may or may not have a final hearing in the future:

“The hearing that took place last week was to determine whether the emergency suspension should remain in place for Dr. Lawrence Gray during the pendency of the investigation. This is separate and different from any final adjudicatory hearing which may occur later at the conclusion of an investigation. Please note that the final adjudicatory hearing may or may not occur and is case specific – the case may ultimately go to a final hearing, but it may also ultimately be dismissed or settled.”

Mark Abramson, an attorney for a patient of Dr. Gray tells The Messenger he is “shocked” that they reinstated Dr. Lawrence’s license.

“We’re in the investigatory stage, but these women need to be protected and I would hope that the Board of Medicine would take it more seriously than they appear to have done,” Abramson says.

Another patient agrees “it’s shocking” Dr. Gray has returned to practice. “If the reason is that he is soon to retire, that does not protect the patients he still has yet to see and it feels like blatant disregard and disrespect for the voices of others who so bravely came forward with their traumatic stories,” she tells The Messenger. Dr. Gray is in his 70s, but The Messenger was unable to confirm that he is planning to retire soon.

The patient, who has chosen to remain anonymous, says Dr. Gray removed her breast implants in January, but he did not inform her they had ruptured prior to the procedure. She only discovered they had ruptured after asking for her records weeks later, and so was not prepared for the longer and more complicated recovery time. She says she experienced painful swelling, or severe hematomas that she alleges Dr. Gray brushed off as “normal.”

“He would talk over me, interrupt me and dismiss me,” she says. “The hematomas got so big that they were blocking my airflow, my ability to move and breathe. I had to go to the emergency room.”

After sharing her concerns on three occasions with the office manager at Dr. Gray’s office, Atlantic Plastic Surgery and Medi-Spa, she was transferred to another doctor at the same practice, Alexander Slocum, M.D.

Dr. Slocum also recounted Dr. Gray’s dangerous practices to the New Hampshire Medical Board. According to the board’s documents, Dr. Slocum said he witnessed Dr. Gray’s hands “shake persistently” and saw his “hands shaking during a procedure.” Dr. Slocum said he fixed surgical errors made by Dr. Gray for approximately 15-20 patients, and that Dr. Gray incorrectly marked patients prior to surgical procedures and performed surgery on a patient on the wrong site.

Dr. Gray has not responded to requests for comment.