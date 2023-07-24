Pickles, Yogurt, Kombucha, Might Reverse Brain Aging: Study

Eating foods high in a particular probiotic could help you stay youthful, a study suggests.

Researchers at King Saud University, in Saudi Arabia, found that Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG (LGG) supplements could help reverse cognitive decline in people with mild impairment. The scientists believe the probiotic impacts a person’s stomach bacteria in a beneficial way.

This bacteria is found in dairy products and fermented foods, including yogurt, kombucha, sauerkraut and kimchi.

“The implication of this finding is quite exciting, as it means that modifying the gut microbiome through probiotics could potentially be a strategy to improve cognitive performance, particularly in individuals with mild cognitive impairment,” Mashael Aljumaah, a microbiologist at the University of North Carolina and who works with the Saudi school, said in a statement.

Probiotics are living bacteria and yeasts that naturally reside in a person’s body. A combination of beneficial and harmful bacteria that pass through the stomach and live in a person’s large intestine and colon form the gut microbiome.

The microbiome plays a role in the digestion of food and helps the immune system. However, it can also play a role in how the brain functions. The bacteria create substances that work their way into the bloodstream and eventually find their way into the brain. Nerve cells that connect the brain to the stomach also allow these bacteria to send messages to the brain.

While scientists have previously linked stomach health to brain function, there is still a large research gap in this field.

“This adds a new layer to our understanding of the microbiome brain-gut connection and opens up new avenues for combating cognitive decline associated with aging.” Aljumaah continued.

For the research, which was presented at the NUTRITION 2023 conference held by the American Society for Nutrition in Boston this week, researchers gathered data from 189 participants.

Each were between ages 52 and 75, a portion of which were suffering mild cognitive impairment.

In stool analysis, researchers found higher prevalence of a harmful bacteria, called prevotella, in patients with mild cognitive impairment. Some participants with cognitive impairment were regularly given LGG supplements for three months.

At the end of the study period, researchers found lower levels of prevotella in the stool of those who received LGG supplements. These participants also scored higher marks on cognitive exams than they did at the start of the study.

Aljumaah hopes this research could help develop treatments for the early stages of cognitive impairment down the line.

“By identifying specific shifts in the gut microbiome associated with mild cognitive impairment, we're exploring a new frontier in preventive strategies in cognitive health,” Aljumaah said. “If these findings are replicated in future studies, it suggests the feasibility of using gut microbiome-targeted strategies as a novel approach to support cognitive health.”