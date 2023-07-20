Phoenix Heat Wave Far From End, According to Heat Czar – City Reached 110 Degrees for 20th Straight Day

The heat wave that has rampaged across the United States this month may not have reached its worst point yet, one leading expert fears.

David Hondula, who oversees heat response for Phoenix, Arizona – one of America’s hottest cities – told New York Times podcast The Daily on Thursday that the end of this heat wave is not yet in sight, and that things could still get hotter.

“Unfortunately, it appears that the exclamation point on this current stretch [of heat] is yet to come. I think we've hit one 118 [degrees Fahrenheit] so far in this stretch, but 119 is in the forecast,” he said. “So as we look into the forecast, we don't see the end of this stretch or strong suggestions of it anytime soon.”

Phoenix is expected to mark its 20th day with heat over 110 degrees on Thursday, with a high of 116 degrees forecasted.

“If anybody likes looking at any string of triple digit numbers, please turn to the Phoenix weather forecasts,” he added.

Emergency rooms in the Central Arizona city have reported a surge in patients amid the heat wave, as many are struck down with dehydration, heat stroke or other issues.

Dr Frank LoVecchio, of Valleywise Health Medical Center, told CNN the Phoenix hospital is as busy as it was during some peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sweltering temperatures have struck much of the United States. Death Valley National Park, in California, is approaching a temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Across the country, in Atlanta, Georgia, passengers fainted on a plane that was stranded on a tarmac in 110 degree heat without air conditioning. A man’s death in Houston, Texas, was confirmed to be caused by heat-induced hypothermia last month, and a baby girl in the Jacksonville, Florida area died after being left in the backseat of a car.

More than 100 million Americans were under a heat advisory at one point last week.

In response, the World Health Organization is urging governments around the world to set up surveillance networks dedicated to tracking high heat and related injuries.

Hondula is one of the first officials in the U.S. to work exclusively with heat. In 2021, he was named director of Phoenix’s Office of Heat Response and Mitigation, the first such office to exist in America. In the time since, Los Angeles and Miami have created similar roles.

Hondula says he hopes the federal government will launch a heat specific response agency akin to the National Weather Service.

“I think it's very fair to say, as we look across the local, state and federal government landscape in the U.S., that heat planning investments are not where they could be and not where they should be based,” he said on the podcast.

Recent research has found that the U.S. is not prepared for both the financial and health burdens of this rising heat – which may worsen as climate change continues to affect global temperatures.

A billboard displays a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celcius) during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona on July 18, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, University of California, Los Angeles, researchers looked at planning documents for 50 major U.S. cities, and deemed nearly all unprepared to deal with increases in temperatures brought on by climate change.

A study by the think tank Centers for American Progress found earlier this week that heat waves cost the nation more than $1 billion annually between 2016 and 2020 – with researchers warning the figure will rise in the years to come.

However, Hondula is optimistic about the future, saying officials around the country are beginning to invest more into heat preparedness.

“[I’m] encouraged that the trajectory is positive,” he said. “I guess I hold a sense of optimism, that we are seeing steps and in some cases not non-trivial steps in the right direction.”