Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Eris Variant: Study

Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 vaccine that it plans to roll out this fall is effective against the budding Eris variant, according to a new report.
The shot was initially developed to combat the XBB.1.5 variant, which is still America’s dominant strain. In June, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended vaccine makers target the strain with their new shots for the 2023 flu season, set to start in the coming weeks.
However, the budding EG.5 (Eris) strain, which now makes up 17.3% of cases in the United States, may overtake the XBB.1.5 variant this fall. This raises fears the country may not have an effective vaccine available to the most circulating strain this fall and winter.
The New York City-based pharmaceutical giant, together with its German partner BioNTech, said that its shot showed promise neutralizing EG.5 in a study on mice, Reuters reports.
Its main rival for the COVID-19 vaccine market, Moderna, announced similar results this week.
Pfizer is expected to seek approval from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the new booster dose in the coming weeks.
- Moderna COVID-19 Booster Effective Against Eris, Fornax Variants
- Pfizer and Moderna Forecast Lower COVID-19 Vaccine Sales in Second Quarter
- COVID-19 Booster Uptake Waning as New Variant Spreads
- Boosters Still Awaiting Approval as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Climb
- Pfizer Revenue Drops 54% In Q2 as Vaccine and Paxlovid Sales Crash
- Dominican Basketball Player, 28, Dies of Heart Attack After Blaming COVID-19 Vaccine for Heart Problems
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vaping Danger: Doctor Says Current Users May Suffer in Coming DecadesHealth
- ‘Painkiller’ Author on Whether Richard Sackler Would Watch the Opioid Crisis Show on NetflixEntertainment
- Colorado Doctors Rule Against ‘Abortion Reversal’ ProceduresHealth
- Malaria in Maryland: Ninth Case in US Recorded This SummerHealth
- 26 Ill, 9 Hospitalized, in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Tiny TurtlesHealth
- More Than 60,000 Marijuana Products RecalledHealth
- Cost, Taste, Are Reasons People Avoid Plant-Based Meat, StudyHealth
- Diet Designed for Brain Health by Neurologists is Ineffective: StudyHealth
- What to Know About Flesh-Eating Bacteria Vibrio VulnificusHealth
- Gen Z, Millennials Increasingly Believe Alcohol is UnhealthyHealth
- Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparked 600% Surge in CPR InterestHealth
- Marijuana, Hallucinogenic Drug Use in Adults Reaches Record High: PollHealth