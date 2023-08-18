Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Eris Variant: Study

Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 vaccine that it plans to roll out this fall is effective against the budding Eris variant, according to a new report.

The shot was initially developed to combat the XBB.1.5 variant, which is still America’s dominant strain. In June, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended vaccine makers target the strain with their new shots for the 2023 flu season, set to start in the coming weeks.

However, the budding EG.5 (Eris) strain, which now makes up 17.3% of cases in the United States, may overtake the XBB.1.5 variant this fall. This raises fears the country may not have an effective vaccine available to the most circulating strain this fall and winter.

The New York City-based pharmaceutical giant, together with its German partner BioNTech, said that its shot showed promise neutralizing EG.5 in a study on mice, Reuters reports.

Its main rival for the COVID-19 vaccine market, Moderna, announced similar results this week.

Pfizer is expected to seek approval from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the new booster dose in the coming weeks.