Pfizer Says Warehouse Containing Drugs Was Hardest Hit by North Carolina Tornado
Experts fear drug shortages could be ahead
Pfizer has confirmed a tornado that struck Appalachian North Carolina Wednesday has damaged the pharmaceutical company's stores of finished drugs and raw materials.
The twister tore through Rocky Mount on Wednesday, severely damaging Pfizer’s facility. A local sheriff said around 50,000 palettes of medicine were strewn across the area by the high winds, and pictures of the site show a section of the building’s roof partially collapsed.
Pfizer said Friday the onsite warehouse that was struck hardest stored completed drugs awaiting quality assurance inspection, materials used to make drugs and packaging supplies. All 3,200 workers at the site are safe and accounted for, the company added.
The New York City-based firm is working “diligently” to move stored material from Rocky Mount to other locations, and find alternative manufacturing facilties.
- Pfizer Drugs for Newborns, Heart Attacks, Will be Limited After North Carolina Tornado
- Tornado Rips Through Pfizer Plant in North Carolina, Injuries Reported
- FDA Hopes to Stem Possible Drug Shortages After Tornado Damages Pfizer Plant
- North Carolina Tornado ‘Will Likely Lead to Long-Term Shortages’ of Some Medicines
- Video Shows Tornado That Destroyed Pfizer Plant Rip Through Building
The Rocky Mount site is responsible for manufacturing nearly 2% of sterile injectables used in hospitals. These include anesthetics, pain killers, drugs used to soothe and paralyze the muscles of patients during surgery and other therapeutics.
More than 400 million units are exported from this facility to hospitals around the world, Pfizer reports.
“Clearly nature is strong. So too is ingenuity and the human spirit. A great deal of work needs to be done, but I assure everyone, most importantly the people of the Rocky Mount community, that we will put Pfizer’s full power behind this effort,” Pfifer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “We will work in lockstep with our partners and local authorities to restore and rebuild the site and the community.”
The facility will remain closed while Pfizer continues to assess the damage.
Meanwhile, some fear the natural disaster could lead to drug shortages. Erin Fox, who oversees pharmacy at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City told the Associated Press Thursday that this “will likely lead to long-term shortages while Pfizer works to either move production to other sites or rebuilds.”
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also acknowledged the risk of drug shortages, adding a notice to its website that reads: “FDA is aware of a tornado damaging the Pfizer sterile injectable site in Rocky Mount, NC, and hope that the plant’s employees are unharmed. We are following the situation closely as it evolves and are working with the company to understand the extent of the damage and any potential impact to the nation’s drug supply.”
Pfizer is yet to confirm exactly which drugs have been affected by the tornado, and what shortages the country may have to brace for in the coming months.
The twister touched down in Dorthces, just southeast of Rocky Mount, at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday. Local news outlet WRAL reported 13 injuries caused by the storm.
Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the facility manufactured 25% of sterile injectables in the U.S. based on a note on Pfizer's website. The company has clarified that the facility is responsible for 2% of injectables, a quarter of Pfizer's overall sterile injectable output.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Spike in Drug Overdoses Among Healthcare Workers Raises ConcernsHealth
- Raw Beef Sold at Aldi Could be Contaminated by Plastic: Officials WarnHealth
- New Alzheimer’s Drug on the Way, Could Arrive in a Few MonthsHealth
- What’s Behind the Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates?Health
- Single Sandwich Stand Linked to 350 Hospital Visits for Food PoisoningHealth
- Red Cross to Allow Gay, Bisexual Men to Donate BloodHealth
- New RSV Vaccine for Adults Up to 94% Effective — Here’s What to KnowHealth
- First At-Home Pill for Postpartum Depression Provides Fast Relief for New MomsHealth
- Two Dead After Contracting ‘Air Conditioner Disease’ at SpaHealth
- The Optimal Weekly Workout Routine — As Decided by ScienceHealth
- Scientists Already Working on Vaccine for ‘Disease X’ — the Next Pandemic — at High Security UK LabNews
- Bella Hadid Details ‘100+ Days’ of Lyme Disease Treatment and ‘Almost 15 Years of Invisible Suffering’News