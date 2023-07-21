Pfizer Says Warehouse Containing Drugs Was Hardest Hit by North Carolina Tornado

Pfizer has confirmed a tornado that struck Appalachian North Carolina Wednesday has damaged the pharmaceutical company's stores of finished drugs and raw materials.

The twister tore through Rocky Mount on Wednesday, severely damaging Pfizer’s facility. A local sheriff said around 50,000 palettes of medicine were strewn across the area by the high winds, and pictures of the site show a section of the building’s roof partially collapsed.

Pfizer said Friday the onsite warehouse that was struck hardest stored completed drugs awaiting quality assurance inspection, materials used to make drugs and packaging supplies. All 3,200 workers at the site are safe and accounted for, the company added.

The New York City-based firm is working “diligently” to move stored material from Rocky Mount to other locations, and find alternative manufacturing facilties.

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP

The Rocky Mount site is responsible for manufacturing nearly 2% of sterile injectables used in hospitals. These include anesthetics, pain killers, drugs used to soothe and paralyze the muscles of patients during surgery and other therapeutics.

More than 400 million units are exported from this facility to hospitals around the world, Pfizer reports.

“Clearly nature is strong. So too is ingenuity and the human spirit. A great deal of work needs to be done, but I assure everyone, most importantly the people of the Rocky Mount community, that we will put Pfizer’s full power behind this effort,” Pfifer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “We will work in lockstep with our partners and local authorities to restore and rebuild the site and the community.”

The facility will remain closed while Pfizer continues to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, some fear the natural disaster could lead to drug shortages. Erin Fox, who oversees pharmacy at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City told the Associated Press Thursday that this “will likely lead to long-term shortages while Pfizer works to either move production to other sites or rebuilds.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also acknowledged the risk of drug shortages, adding a notice to its website that reads: “FDA is aware of a tornado damaging the Pfizer sterile injectable site in Rocky Mount, NC, and hope that the plant’s employees are unharmed. We are following the situation closely as it evolves and are working with the company to understand the extent of the damage and any potential impact to the nation’s drug supply.”

Pfizer is yet to confirm exactly which drugs have been affected by the tornado, and what shortages the country may have to brace for in the coming months.

The twister touched down in Dorthces, just southeast of Rocky Mount, at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday. Local news outlet WRAL reported 13 injuries caused by the storm.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the facility manufactured 25% of sterile injectables in the U.S. based on a note on Pfizer's website. The company has clarified that the facility is responsible for 2% of injectables, a quarter of Pfizer's overall sterile injectable output.