Pfizer Revenue Drops 54% In Q2 as Vaccine and Paxlovid Sales Crash

Pfizer reported a massive drop in revenue in Q2 of 2023, citing quickly falling demand for its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

The company reported a 54% drop in year-over-year revenue. Its signature product, the COVID vaccines, brought in $1.49 billion between April and June – down 83% from the same period last year. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s blockbuster COVID treatment, was responsible for $143 million in revenue – a whopping 98% drop from the same period last year.

The New York City-based firm became the largest pharmaceutical company in the world in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Its vaccine, which was a joint venture with the German company BioGen, was the first to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late 2020 and was the most used vaccine in the United States.

Paxlovid hit the market in late 2021, and was heralded by many – including President Joe Biden – as the best treatment against the virus. It was made available for free at many pharmacies across America as part of the federal government’s “test-to-treat” plan rolled out in early 2022.

Demand for the shots and Paxlovid has fallen as public apathy for the virus has grown. The virus has not posed a major threat to a majority of Americans since 2021, with projected summer and winter waves last year not reaching the severity that some experts expected.

Lack of demand for COVID testing has also led to many testing centers shutting down across the country in past months.

The public health emergencies declared in response to the virus were ended by both the federal government and the World Health Organization earlier this year.

In response to declining demand, Pfizer is expected to raise the price of its COVID vaccine to $110 to $130 per dose. These costs will be covered by insurance, and the uninsured will be able to access coupons and cost savings plans offered by the company. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently announced the launch of the Bridge Access Program, which will allow for uninsured individuals to receive the vaccine for free this fall.

Pfizer expects to earn $67 billion to $70 billion in revenue in 2023. The company’s stock moved little during pre-market trading Tuesday morning.