Pfizer Drugs for Newborns, Heart Attacks, Will be Limited After North Carolina Tornado

Pfizer has told hospitals that a dozen of its offerings will have limited availability in the wake of a tornado in North Carolina that devastated one of the company’s manufacturing plants.

The pharmaceutical company sent a letter to hospitals Thursday listing which medications will have limited distribution during times of emergency “until further notice”.

Impacted medications include those used to manage electrolyte and hydration levels, injections used for newborn children and drugs used for people suffering from cardiac emergencies.

Sodium Acetate, Potassium Acetate,Sodium Chloride, Sodium Bicarbonate are all electrolyte enhancers or hydration drugs affected. For neonatal drugs, Vitamin K Neonate and Cupric Chloride – both used to give infants valuable nutrition – will be in short supply. Dextrose Injections and Dopamine Hydrochloride injections, used in cardiovascular emergencies, are also included.

It is unclear what the output of each of these drugs from the Rocky Mount plant affected by the tornado was before the damage. Pfizer reports that 8% of all sterile injectable drugs used in American hospitals were manufactured at the facility.

The facility was struck by a tornado last month. The company later reported that the twister had mainly damaged its warehouse, where completed drugs awaiting inspection and shipment were held. It also held raw materials used to make drugs and packaging supplies.

Pictures of the site show that part of the building’s roof had partially collapsed.

A local sheriff reported that 50,000 pallets of medicine were strewn about the area by the high winds.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged the potential for upcoming drug shortages, and is already taking steps to address the situation.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D., said the agency has started taking steps to try to head off potential drug shortages stemming from a tornado ripped through a Pfizer manufacturing plant in North Carolina last week.

“In the past week, we began an assessment of products that may be impacted and their available supply,” Califf said over Twitter. “For products made at this facility that are already in, or may be at risk of shortage, FDA has initiated steps to help to mitigate supply issues.”

For drugs at risk of shortage, the FDA is already looking for alternative sources and asking other manufacturers to increase production, if needed.