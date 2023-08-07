Pfizer Drugs for Newborns, Heart Attacks, Will be Limited After North Carolina Tornado - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Pfizer Drugs for Newborns, Heart Attacks, Will be Limited After North Carolina Tornado

A dozen medications used in hospitals will be short supply indefinitely following the North Carolina disaster

Published |Updated
Mansur Shaheen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather.Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP

Pfizer has told hospitals that a dozen of its offerings will have limited availability in the wake of a tornado in North Carolina that devastated one of the company’s manufacturing plants.

The pharmaceutical company sent a letter to hospitals Thursday listing which medications will have limited distribution during times of emergency “until further notice”.

Impacted medications include those used to manage electrolyte and hydration levels, injections used for newborn children and drugs used for people suffering from cardiac emergencies.

Sodium Acetate, Potassium Acetate,Sodium Chloride, Sodium Bicarbonate are all electrolyte enhancers or hydration drugs affected. For neonatal drugs, Vitamin K Neonate and Cupric Chloride – both used to give infants valuable nutrition – will be in short supply. Dextrose Injections and Dopamine Hydrochloride injections, used in cardiovascular emergencies, are also included.

Read More

It is unclear what the output of each of these drugs from the Rocky Mount plant affected by the tornado was before the damage. Pfizer reports that 8% of all sterile injectable drugs used in American hospitals were manufactured at the facility.

The facility was struck by a tornado last month. The company later reported that the twister had mainly damaged its warehouse, where completed drugs awaiting inspection and shipment were held. It also held raw materials used to make drugs and packaging supplies.

Pictures of the site show that part of the building’s roof had partially collapsed.

A local sheriff reported that 50,000 pallets of medicine were strewn about the area by the high winds.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged the potential for upcoming drug shortages, and is already taking steps to address the situation.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D., said the agency has started taking steps to try to head off potential drug shortages stemming from a tornado ripped through a Pfizer manufacturing plant in North Carolina last week.

“In the past week, we began an assessment of products that may be impacted and their available supply,” Califf said over Twitter. “For products made at this facility that are already in, or may be at risk of shortage, FDA has initiated steps to help to mitigate supply issues.”

For drugs at risk of shortage, the FDA is already looking for alternative sources and asking other manufacturers to increase production, if needed.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.