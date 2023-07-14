Pets Beneficial for Your Well-Being? Not Always, Study Suggests

Living with a dog or cat doesn’t significantly improve well-being or reduce depression, anxiety or feelings of loneliness in owners with a severe mental illness, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the University of York, in England, say their findings refute the commonly held belief that having a pet will be a boost to one’s mental health in all contexts. Rather, when it comes to those with severe mental illness such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, this wasn't the case. (The study did not include individuals with more mild mental health issues.)

“It is not necessarily reasonable to assume that [pet ownership] is a means to improve symptoms of serious mental illness or disperse feelings of loneliness,” Dr. Elena Ratschen, who was involved in the study, said in a statement.

One possible reason pets didn’t significantly improve mental health could be that the stress and financial costs of taking care of a pet offset the benefits, the study noted.

Despite a lack of mood boosting benefits, researchers said that owners had near “ceiling levels” of attachment to their animals.

The survey found 95% of owners said their pet provided them with companionship and made them feel loved. However, the strength of that bond didn’t translate to feeling happier or less depressed, according to the study.

This seems to contradict other anecdotal beliefs that pets can generally reduce feelings of isolation and are a boon to mental health. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that pets have shown to decrease levels of cortisol, a hormone that helps regulate the body’s response to stress, and even lower blood pressure.

Still, the NIH cautions against blanket statements about the positive impacts of pets and mental health, citing previous studies with mixed results. According to one review of 54 studies conducted in 2021, researchers concluded that “results were variable and not wholly supportive of the benefit of pets on mental health.”

The latest study, which will be published in the journal Human-Animal Interactions, is a followup to an earlier survey done with the same cohort in 2021. The previous study showed a self-reported decline in mental health, however researchers cautioned this could have been due to COVID-19 related restrictions and the potential challenges of caring for an animal during the pandemic.

But the latest study only demonstrated a marginal increase in well-being.

“In the absence of COVID-19 restrictions, a possible explanation for our current findings could be that the added responsibility of animal ownership may still exacerbate other potential stressors experienced by people living with severe mental illness,” Dr. Emily Shoesmith, lead author and research fellow, noted in a statement.

In other words, the cost of food, vet bills, or even caring for an animal while struggling to care for oneself may lead to more stress for the owner.

Researchers also noted that their study may highlight the differences between so-called companion animals and those that are truly trained to be therapy pets. Therapy pets often enhance an individual’s well-being, Shoesmith said, as they are typically selected and taught to be friendly, obedient and have relaxed personality traits.

The survey conducted was relatively small, looking at just 170 participants with severe mental illness in the U.K., and researchers note that more work needs to be done in this area to explain the complex relationships between pets and their owners.