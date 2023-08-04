Pediatrician Board Supports Trans Care for Kids – Calls for More Research

A leading medical group has reaffirmed its stance in support for gender-affirming care for minors, along with calls for a new systematic review of the evidence.

In 2018, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement backing gender-affirming care. Now, five years later, the group’s board of directors unanimously voted to maintain this position.

These statements are valid for five years, after which they are reevaluated.

“We know that family and community support are essential for any child’s healthy development, and children who are gender-diverse are no different,” Jason Rafferty, MD, MPH, lead author of the statement, said. “What is most important is for a parent to listen, respect and support their child’s self-expressed identity. This encourages open conversations that may be difficult but key to the child’s mental health and the family’s resilience and wellbeing.”

In the statement from 2018, the AAP cited better physical and mental health outcomes among children who are affirmed. They said that one study showed 56% of transgender youth had thought about suicide, and 31% had made an attempt.

Gender affirming care refers to a broad range of health care services that assist a person in making their presentation align with their identity. This can range from talk therapy, to drugs such as puberty blockers and hormone replacements, or even surgical operations.

“We encourage families, schools and communities to value every child for who they are in the present, even at a young age,” said Cora Breuner, MD, FAAP, in the statement.

However, there are some critics of providing this type of care for minors. Currently, 21 states have laws restricting access to gender-affirming care. Five of these states have laws that make providing this care a felony; these are Idaho, North Dakota, Florida, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

Some GOP leaders, like Republican Presidential candidate and Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, have made anti-trans issues such as restricting gender-affirming care central to their messaging.

Opponents to providing gender-affirming care to minors claim that these treatments are unproven and dangerous. In a statement to the New York Times, Gordon Guyatt, M.D., an epidemiologist at McMaster University, said that supporting gender-affirming care before completing the systematic review was “very clearly putting the cart before the horse.”

Some European countries, such as Norway, have restricted access to gender-affirming care for minors, citing unease over unknown long-term effects of this type of care.

“The board has confidence that the existing evidence is such that the current policy is appropriate,” AAP chief executive Mark Del Monte, MD, told the New York Times. “At the same time, the board recognized that additional detail would be helpful here.”