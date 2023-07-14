Parkinson’s Could Be Staved Off With Intense Exercise, Study - The Messenger
Parkinson’s Could Be Staved Off With Intense Exercise, Study

The research adds to a growing body of evidence supporting the benefits of regular activity

Published |Updated
Amy Eisinger
Vigorous exercise could slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study. 

The research adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting regular vigorous physical activity can help people reduce or even eliminate some symptoms in the early stages of Parkinson’s.

“We have discovered a never observed mechanism, through which exercise performed in the early stages of the disease induces beneficial effects on movement control that may last over time even after training is suspended,” Paolo Calabres, an author of the study and neurologist at Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic in Rome, said in a statement. 

Scientists have long known exercise can lead to improvements in cognition and even increase neuroplasticity, which is clinically defined as the brain’s ability to change and adapt after an injury, such as a stroke, according to the National Institutes of Health.

But in recent years, a growing body of evidence has pointed specifically to more intense exercise and its relationship to slowing neurodegenerative disorders for which there are currently no cures, like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. For example, a 2018 study conducted with 128 participants who had Parkinson’s concluded that high-intensity treadmill exercise could be “safely prescribed.” 

As in previous studies, this one only examined the effects of intense exercise, for example training on a treadmill or stationary bike. More moderate or relaxing exercise protocols such as yoga or stretching have not been shown to have the same positive benefits (although they do offer other benefits, for example, like reducing stress and anxiety). 

The current findings continue to pave the way for new non-pharmacological approaches to treatment. 

Previous research has found that intense physical activity was associated with increasing brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is a critical growth factor. BDNF is a protein that plays an important role in brain neurons surviving and growing, plus contributes to neuroplasticity in a way that is related to memory and learning. 

In this particular study, scientists demonstrated for the first time how BDNF determines the beneficial effects of physical activity in the brain, according to a release on the study.

Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States, after Alzheimer’s. As many as 500,000 Americans live with Parkinson’s disease, but because it can be misdiagnosed or go undiagnosed for years, experts believe the actual number of Americans living with the disorder could be as high as one million people.

Getty Images
