Ozempic to Be Investigated in Europe After Reports of Suicidal Thoughts

The possible side effect has been reported in the United States as well

Sheila Baylis
Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic will be investigated in Europe after reports of suicidal thoughts as a possible side effect of the drug.

The European Medicines Agency reported they will look into the mental health effects of semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Ozempic and weight loss drug Wegovy, both made by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk. So far, the health agency is citing just three reports that were made to a health regulator in Iceland.

In a statement to The Messenger, Novo Nordisk said they "take all reports about adverse events from use of our medicines very seriously," and that "patent safety is a top priority." The statement did not directly address the reports of suicidal thoughts.

In the United States, the FDA has received 71 reports of suicidal thoughts from patients taking semaglutide, according to the agency's public reporting system and confirmed by an FDA representative to The Messenger. However, the agency says that these consumer reports don't prove that a reported event was due to the drug.

Further, the FDA said in a statement that “clinical trials of Wegovy did not support an increased risk of suicidal behavior, suicidal ideation, or other psychiatric adverse events.”

But since suicidal behavior and ideation have been reported in clinical trials for other weight loss drugs, they have included a warning on Wegovy for these mental health side effects.

Ozempic, Wegovy and Novo Nordisk's previous weight loss drug, Saxenda, are both GLP-1 inhibitors, which lower blood sugar and slow movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Common side effects include gastrointestinal problems, primarily nausea.

In June, The European Medicines Agency also warned that semaglutide and other GLP-1 inhibitors should be monitored for a possible connection to thyroid cancer. Studies in rats showed the drug caused thyroid tumors and thyroid cancer.

Ozempic boxhoto illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images
