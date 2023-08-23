Ozempic Funding Recommended to be Slashed in Country Drug Hails From - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Ozempic Funding Recommended to be Slashed in Country Drug Hails From

A Danish board is instead looking for cheaper options

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication “Ozempic” (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company “Novo Nordisk”. Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Ozempic should no longer be subsidized by Denmark’s public healthcare system, public commission said Tuesday.

The drug is manufactured by Novo Nordisk, who has found so much success with it and its sister medicine Wegovy that it has fueled growth in the Scandinavian country’s economy. Both use semaglutide, but Ozempic is marketed to treat type 2 diabetes with Wegovy offered for weight loss.

Novo has become one of the largest pharmaceutical brands in the world thanks to its success with Ozempic and Wegovy. A poll by KFF published this month said that nearly half of Americans wanted to use either one of the pair for weight loss purposes.

While Ozempic has reached blockbuster status because of its weight loss prowess, the public commission said it does not provide more than other drugs for treating type 2 diabetes specifically that other, cheaper, drugs do.

The Danish Medicines Agency will review the recommendation and make a final decision on Oct 8.

The Danish Agency said that 84,700 people took the GLP-1 drug last year. It works by stimulating the body’s secretion of insulin, which in turn helps a person better regulate their blood sugar and feel full for longer after they eat.

Novo received another recent boost, when the company revealed preliminary findings of a study showing semaglutide users might be at a lower risk of suffering heart attacks and other cardiovascular events.

Read More

Much has been made about the price of these drugs however, with users who cannot get insurance coverage expected to fork over more than $1,000 per month out-of-pocket to access them.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.