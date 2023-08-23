Ozempic Funding Recommended to be Slashed in Country Drug Hails From

Ozempic should no longer be subsidized by Denmark’s public healthcare system, public commission said Tuesday.

The drug is manufactured by Novo Nordisk, who has found so much success with it and its sister medicine Wegovy that it has fueled growth in the Scandinavian country’s economy. Both use semaglutide, but Ozempic is marketed to treat type 2 diabetes with Wegovy offered for weight loss.

Novo has become one of the largest pharmaceutical brands in the world thanks to its success with Ozempic and Wegovy. A poll by KFF published this month said that nearly half of Americans wanted to use either one of the pair for weight loss purposes.

While Ozempic has reached blockbuster status because of its weight loss prowess, the public commission said it does not provide more than other drugs for treating type 2 diabetes specifically that other, cheaper, drugs do.

The Danish Medicines Agency will review the recommendation and make a final decision on Oct 8.

The Danish Agency said that 84,700 people took the GLP-1 drug last year. It works by stimulating the body’s secretion of insulin, which in turn helps a person better regulate their blood sugar and feel full for longer after they eat.

Novo received another recent boost, when the company revealed preliminary findings of a study showing semaglutide users might be at a lower risk of suffering heart attacks and other cardiovascular events.

Much has been made about the price of these drugs however, with users who cannot get insurance coverage expected to fork over more than $1,000 per month out-of-pocket to access them.