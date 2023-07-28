Ozempic Does Not Cause Stomach Paralysis, Expert Says
Obesity medicine specialist Disha Narang, M.D. says there is no evidence that semaglutide causes gastroparesis
Despite recent viral headlines that patients on popular weight loss drugs like Wegovy may experience stomach paralysis — at least one expert says that’s just not possible.
"These drugs have been in clinical use for over a decade," Disha Narang, M.D., an endocrinologist and director of obesity medicine at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest hospital, tells The Messenger. "Gastroparesis is not a side effect of this medication."
Despite this, some patients have reported those exact symptoms, claiming that gastroparesis, or stomach paralysis, is a side effect of semaglutide — the generic drug name for in Ozempic and Wegovy.
"What this medication does is slow down gastric emptying, so basically the food lingers in the stomach for a little bit longer before it empties into the duodenum and the rest of the small bowel,” Dr. Narang says. “So that that can mimic the physiology of gastroparesis, however, the drug does not cause gastroparesis."
However, she notes that people with uncontrolled diabetes can be at risk for developing gastroparesis.
Uncontrolled diabetes can affect the nerves, and in gastroparesis, "the nerves from the brain to the stomach don't coordinate well enough for the stomach to put food through the gut," she says. "But that is not something that this medication does."
Dr. Narang explains how all GLP-1 agonists, like semaglutide, work: "In the gut, [these drugs] slow down gastric emptying for patients with diabetes,” Dr. Narang says.
That slower process for gastric emptying lowers blood sugar. Meanwhile, in the brain, these semaglutide drugs also work to make people feel fuller faster.
The drugs also improve the amount of insulin secreted from the pancreas, meaning that a person who had an insulin resistance — as is typically the case with Type 2 diabetes — could now be more insulin sensitive. This means they’ll need less insulin from an external source, Dr. Narang says.
Furthermore, when patients lose weight as a result of these initial measures, the decrease in fat stores also improves insulin sensitivity, she explains.
Dr. Narang adds that she hopes people will seek out solid sources of information about the popular weight loss drugs.
"You have all these mouthpieces talking on social media about all these random things like 'ozempic face' and 'ozempic finger,' " she laughs. "I think it's important to make sure that evidence-based physicians are speaking to this and making sure that we are putting out correct information about these medications," she says. "There's a lot of misinformation out there right now.”
