1 Billion People Could Have Arthritis by 2050: Study

Three big factors are leading to the meteoric rise in cases

Amy Eisinger
Arthritis painGetty Images

Nearly 1 billion people globally could have a common form of arthritis by 2050, according to a new study. 

The research, which was led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, found that global cases of osteoarthritis have rapidly increased over the past few decades. 

In 1990, 256 million people were diagnosed with the condition worldwide. By 2020, that number had jumped to 565 million people — a 132% increase. By 2050, that number is expected to reach a whopping 1 billion people.

Osteoarthritis, OA, or “wear and tear arthritis,” is the most common form of the condition. With OA, cartilage within a joint starts to break down, and can eventually cause pain, stiffness, or joint swelling, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There’s no cure, but experts typically suggest a combination of lifestyle interventions, like increasing exercise, physical therapy and losing weight; along with medications and, in some cases, surgery. 

The research, published today in The Lancet Rheumatology, notes that the most common areas for OA are the hips and knees. 

Researchers also said three main factors are driving the increase: aging, population growth and obesity.

“With the key drivers of people living longer and a growing world population, we need to anticipate stress on health systems in most countries,” Jaimie Steinmetz, Ph.D., the paper’s corresponding author explained in a statement

Osteoarthritis is currently more common among women than in men, and that trend is expected to continue. In 2020, 61% of cases globally were diagnosed in women, compared to just 39% diagnosed in men. 

“The reasons for gender differences in osteoarthritis prevalence are being investigated, but researchers believe that genetics, hormonal factors and anatomical differences play a role,” Jacek Kopek, M.D., Ph.D., senior author and professor in the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia said in a statement.

The researchers estimate that if obesity could be addressed on a global level, they could reduce the burden of osteoarthritis by 20%. 

“The role that physical inactivity plays in obesity and pain associated with osteoarthritis can have opposite and unintended negative cycles,” Liane Ong, M.D., who co-authored the study, said in a statement. “For example, being physically active can prevent injuries earlier in life and can even be beneficial for someone with joint pain. It’s counterintuitive, but having joint pain doesn’t mean we should remain sedentary.”

Within the United States, the CDC estimates about one in four adults, or 58.5 million people were diagnosed with osteoarthritis between 2016 and 2018. The CDC also notes that the diagnosis is more common among those who are not physically active and increases in prevalence with age.

Similar to the global trends, the CDC also notes that osteoarthritis diagnosis will continue to increase in the coming years, reaching an estimated 78.4 million Americans by 2040.

