Only 20% of US Adults With Opioid Use Disorder Received Treatment in 2021: Study

Just one in five adults who have an opioid use disorder received treatment in 2021, a study found.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control research found that only one in five survey participants received medication to treat opioid disorder, which can include methadone, buprenorphine, or extended-release naltrexone.
Black opioid users, women, and those without jobs were more likely not to receive the treatment, a study published in JAMA Network Open Tuesday found.
According to the study, in 2021, about 2.5 million people 18 and older had opioid use disorder, but only 36% of those individuals could receive some medication. Men accounted for 59% of those who received medication, 62% of participants were 35 and older, and 58% were Hispanics living in metropolitan areas.
Dr. Christopher M. Jones, Director of the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, CDC said race should not be an issue when accessing treatment for substance abuse.
"It is not a matter of whether we should address health disparities and inequities that many racial/ethnic minority groups face when trying to access substance use treatment. We must address these issues if we hope to reverse the trend of increasing drug overdose deaths," Jones said.
"Everyone should have the opportunity to be as healthy as possible, and our goal is to help reduce health disparities and save lives."
The researchers also learned that individuals who use treatment through telehealth were 38% more likely to receive opioid disorder medication treatment, according to the study.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse statistics shows that opioid-related deaths increased from 21,089 in 2010 to 47,600 in 2017, which stayed the same through 2019. However, in 2020, it grew to 68,630 deaths, and 80,411 deaths in 2021.
