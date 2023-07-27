One in Four Children Do Not Receive All Recommended Vaccines: Study

One in every four children in the United States do not get all of their scheduled vaccines, a study finds.

In 2019, when data from the study was pulled, there were seven doses recommended for children in the first two years of life. The COVID-19 vaccine – which has since been added to the vaccine schedule for young children – did not yet exist.

The vaccine schedule includes doses for highly contagious diseases that can be especially dangerous in young children, like measles, polio, and tetanus. Most of vaccinations require more than a single dose in order to acquire sufficient immunity.

Researchers found that just 72.9% of children did not receive all of their required shots before 35 months old. Around 10% did not receive any vaccines at all. Another 17.2% of young children begin a vaccine series of some sort and do not finish it.

Though many might look at these figures and point to rising anti-vaccine sentiment among parents and the potential harm that could cause for their children’s health, the University of Montana research team instead points to structural and logistical barriers.

“Recent studies on low vaccination coverage have focused on parental vaccine hesitancy. However, starting all series but failing to complete multidose series is likely due to other causes. Our findings suggest that there are logistical barriers to children receiving all vaccines needed in the first two years of life,” Sarah Michels, MPH, who led the study published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, told The Messenger.

She continued: “We found that uninsured children were twice as likely to have started, but not completed multidose vaccine series. Families who moved across state lines were 45% more likely to be missing doses from multi-dose vaccine series. Additionally, larger family sizes, lower socioeconomic status, and visiting providers at multiple clinics were each associated with a 25-30% greater likelihood of starting, but failing to complete every multidose vaccine series.”

The research team gathered data from 16,365 children between 19 and 35 months in 2019, checking the uptake of the seven shots they are expected to receive during this time.

Health experts set the bar of reaching a 90% vaccination rate for a population to have reached herd immunity.

For the polio; measles, mumps and rubella; hepatitis B; and varicella vaccine, the 90% threshold was reached. However, less than 90% of children had received tetanus; pneumococcal; and haemophilus shots.

Not reaching these herd immunity marks opens opportunities for devastating disease that many people may no longer consider a threat to emerge again.

Last fall, for example, polio reappeared in the United States for the first time in over a decade after an unvaccinated man in New York contracted the disease.

At the end of 2022, more than 80 pre-school children in Ohio came down with measles – in an outbreak where 74 of the patients had not yet received their shots. Attendees to a massive Christian prayer event in Kentucky in March received a shock as well, when it was reported that an unvaccinated attendee was also infected with the measles virus.

“If children missing only one outstanding vaccine dose had received that final vaccine dose, the U.S. would have met some key national vaccination coverage goals,” Dr. Michels concluded.