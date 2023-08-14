Odd Hours and Night Shifts Raise Risk of Depression, Anxiety: Study

Working outside a regular nine-to-five can leave employees at higher risk for depression and anxiety, a study suggests.

Though the association between shift work and mental health disorders isn’t new, a Chinese research team was interested in investigating other contributing factors, such as lifestyle choices, the type of shift work and duration of the work.

Notably, this study found no difference between night shift and non-night shift work when it came to depression and anxiety. In other words, as long as people were working outside of a normal 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job, it didn’t matter whether that shift was overnight, late afternoon, or very early morning — their mental health had the potential to be negatively impacted.

Researchers also found that for those who were able to stick it out, there was less of a risk of depression and anxiety over time.

The authors speculate that adjustment to the job might be an explanation. Fatigue tends to rapidly increase at the start of shift work — which might contribute to poor mental health — but for those who kept their jobs and eventually adapted, getting better at their job in addition to settling into an overall lifestyle switch seemed to lead to a recovery in their mental health.

Working off-hours seems to be linked to lifestyle choices that also increase a person’s risk of mental health issues.

Researchers said about 31% of the association between shift work and depression was explainable due to certain habits, including smoking, poor sleep, lack of exercise, or higher body mass indexes (BMIs).

Current smoking habits, sleep duration and BMI also explained some 21% of the associations between shift work and anxiety, researchers wrote.

The cohort study, published Monday in JAMA Network Open, included over 175,000 participants that completed self-assessment questionnaires between 2006 and 2010.

working at night File: Getty Images

Participants were asked about their years of employment, how frequently they worked odd hours, whether their job included manual labor; plus other lifestyle factors — like sleep, whether they smoked, were overweight, exercised, watched a lot of TV or drank alcohol on a regular basis. The study notes that shift work tends to employ more men than women; however, women workers were more likely to have depression or anxiety.

The study largely supports previous findings that in general, long-term shift work isn’t great for health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that shift work may contribute to heart disease, and that people who work shift jobs typically sleep less and have poorer quality sleep.

Since 2007, the World Health Organization has also called out that disruptions to circadian rhythms — meaning, staying awake at night and sleeping during the day — is a “probable” carcinogen. Subsequent research has seen an association between prostate cancer and shift work, but much work still needs to be done in this area.

A study from 2020 also showed that young women (under age 35) who worked the night shift were also more likely to require fertility treatment. Compared to day shift workers, night shift workers who underwent fertility treatment were also more likely to have endometriosis and menstrual irregularity.

Globally, depression may affect up to 322 million people, while anxiety may affect up to 264 million people. Researchers wrote that their findings call attention to the fact that shift work should be considered an occupational hazard and more public health interventions should be in place to help those who work nontraditional hours.