Obesity in Women Linked to Specific Genes,  Researchers Say

Scientists have identified age- and sex-specific genes that are potentially tied to obesity risk, according to new research published today.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge, U.K., have identified several genes that they believe may affect a person’s chance for obesity and highlight how age and sex affect gene variants.

The study, published in Cell Genomics, noted that much of the previous work on genes and obesity is not sex-specific, and does not tend to take changes from childhood to adulthood into account.

"There are a million and one reasons why we should be thinking about sex, age and other specific mechanisms rather than just lumping everyone together and assuming that disease mechanism works the same way for everyone," senior author of the study John Perry, Ph.D., said in a news release.

Researchers used data from more than 400,000 people, and identified three specific gene variants that create higher risk of obesity for females specifically. The variants are called DIDO1, PTPRG, and SLC12A5, and did not affect men.

Over 80% of women with variants DIDO1 and SLC12A5 were obese, and women with SLC12A5 were more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, although they were not able to determine the cause in this study.

Researchers also discovered DNA damage could affect metabolism, inflammation and insulin resistance.

“There’s currently no well-understood biological paradigm for how DNA damage response would influence body size,” Dr. Perry said. “These findings have given us a signpost to suggest variation in this important biological process may play a role in the etiology of obesity.”

Eight of the 11 genes researchers studied showed associations with both child and adult obesity. One rare gene variant they found was associated specifically with childhood obesity, but did not affect adults.

Further, they found some rare gene variants would cause early-onset obesity due to an uncontrolled appetite. This could change as the person got older, but researchers weren’t able to determine with certainty if there was a physiological change or if the person learned to suppress their appetite in some way.

Obesity, the researchers noted, is a brain-related disorder, whereas environmental factors tend to influence how and what people eat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers obesity to be a “common, serious and costly disease” of adults and children. As of 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, the CDC estimates that 33% of Americans are living with obesity.

Public interest in reducing obesity has soared in recent years thanks to increased popularity in a slew of weight loss drugs, like semaglutide, branded as Ozempic and Wegovy, even as concern around potential negative side effects mounts. Weight-loss surgery among kids has also increased.

“We’re at the very earliest stages of identifying interesting biology,” Dr. Perry said of the research. “We hope the study can reveal new biological pathways that may one day pave the way to new drug discovery for obesity.”