Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on U.S. Cruise Ships Triples In 2023 as Industry Rebounds From COVID

Norovirus outbreaks recorded on United States cruise ships have reached their highest levels in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The public health agency has reported 13 outbreaks through the first half of 2023. The most recent occurred on a Viking Cruises voyage that ran from June 6 to June 20. In total, 110 of the 838 passengers and nine of the 455 staff members on the ship were infected.

An analysis by the CDC of specimens collected on the boat later confirmed the illnesses were caused by norovirus.

Outbreaks of the virus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea, on cruise ships are a well known risk. The close quarters in which many live and eat along with dubious sanitation practices in some cases make the ships a breeding ground for the condition.

However, the number of norovirus outbreaks has fallen significantly over the past decade. At least 15 outbreaks were recorded on cruise ships each year from 2002 to 2009, according to the CDC. From 2013 to 2022, less than 13 outbreaks were logged each year other than 2016.

Figures reached rock bottom during the COVID-19 pandemic when the industry largely shut down in 2020, leading to a total of zero outbreaks.

Even as cruises began sailing in the following years, outbreaks were minimal. Only one outbreak was recorded on a cruise ship in 2021, and four in 2022. This was potentially due to continued sharp declines in ridership as the pandemic continued. For cruises that did sail, enhanced sanitation practices to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks could have inadvertently ceased the norovirus outbreak, too.

The industry rebounded in 2023, however. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, ridership this year is projected to match pre-pandemic figures. In both 2020 and 2021, the number of passengers had fallen more than 80% from the pre-pandemic years.

A rebound in ridership has led to a rebound of the virus as well. The largest outbreak recorded on a cruise ship this year was recorded on a Princess Cruises voyage from Feb. 26 to March 5. In total, 318 people – 284 passengers and 34 staffers – came down with the virus.

Across the 13 recorded outbreaks in 2023, 1,762 people have come down with the illness.

Norovirus is a highly contagious disease which causes serious gastrointestinal issues, but will typically resolve on its own after several days. It can spread through respiratory air droplets from an infected person, or by touching a surface contaminated by their vomit or stool. Some also become infected after eating contaminated food.

Around 20 million cases of norovirus-caused vomiting and diarrhea are reported annually. The disease is responsible for more than 100,000 hospitalizations and around 1,000 deaths each year.

The elderly, young children and the immunocompromised are most at risk from the disease.

The disease primarily strikes over winter, as it spreads easier during cold weather months when many people gather indoors and is often referred to as the ‘winter vomiting bug’.