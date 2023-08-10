Not Eating Enough Spinach, Broccoli, Increases Lung Disease Risks: Study 

Not getting enough greens in your diet could leave you short of breath, a new study suggests, adding that individuals with lower levels of vitamin K have less healthy lungs.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark, found that people whose diets lack vitamin K were at an increased risk of suffering from conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Green vegetables such as spinach, kale, collard greens and broccoli are known to be high in the vitamin. It is also found in soybeans and some meats and cheeses.

The nutrient has been linked to increased blood flow in the body, which is great for the heart and can help prevent clotting. It is also linked to bone health. However, researchers have now found vitamin K has value for the lungs as well.

In the study, published Thursday in ERJ Open Research, researchers gathered data from 4,092 people between ages 24 to 77. They used a spirometry test – where participants breathe out as hard as they can to gauge overall lung health. Blood tests were used to find vitamin K levels in the blood.

Alexandr Kolesnikov/Getty Images

“We already know that vitamin K has an important role in the blood and research is beginning to show that it’s also important in heart and bone health, but there’s been very little research looking at vitamin K and the lungs,” Torkill Jespersen M.D., author of the study, said in a statement. “To our knowledge, this is the first study on vitamin K and lung function in a large general population. Our results suggest that vitamin K could play a part in keeping our lungs healthy.”

On average, people with low levels of the nutrient were found to have lower lung strength than their peers who got more vitamin K. Scoring lowly on a spirometry test is usually an early indicator to doctors that a person is suffering from a disease that causes reduced lung function, such as asthma and COPD.

“On their own, our findings do not alter current recommendations for vitamin K intake, but they do suggest that we need more research on whether some people, such as those with lung disease, could benefit from vitamin K supplementation,’ Dr. Jespersen continued.

Researchers hope to test whether vitamin K supplements can potentially help stave off lung diseases. In the meanwhile, they encourage getting proper levels of vitamin K every day.

“We can all try to eat a healthy, balanced diet to support our overall health, and we can protect our lungs by not smoking, taking part in exercise and doing all we can to cut air pollution,” Dr. Jespersen concluded.”