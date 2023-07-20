North Carolina Tornado ‘Will Likely Lead to Long-Term Shortages’ of Some Medicines

A devastating tornado in North Carolina that severely damaged a Pfizer pharmaceutical plant could lead to long term drug shortages, one hospital official fears.

The PGS Rocky Mount manufacturing facility was damaged by a tornado that touched down in the Appalachian city on Wednesday. The 1.4 million square foot factory produces 25% of sterile injectable drugs used in United States hospitals, the company says on its website.

The facility also stored large amounts of the medicine it produces. These include anesthetics, pain killers, drugs used to soothe and paralyze the muscles of patients during surgery and other therapeutics.

More than 400 units are exported from this facility to be used around the world, Pfizer says.

Keith Stone, sheriff of Nash County, said 50,000 palates of medicine were ‘strewn across the facility and damaged through the rain and wind’ yesterday.

Pfizer will now have to figure out how to continue production while the factory is out of service.

Erin Fox, senior pharmacy director at University of Utah Health, which treats around 2 million patients each year in the Salt Lake City area, told the Associated Press the damage “will likely lead to long-term shortages while Pfizer works to either move production to other sites or rebuilds.”

Pfizer declined a request from The Messenger for a list of affected medications.

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP

“We can confirm that the Pfizer Rocky Mount facility was damaged by the tornado. Pfizer colleagues at the site followed our established safety protocol and were able to evacuate. They are safe and accounted for. We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production. Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident,” a spokesperson told The Messenger in an email.

The Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged the potential for upcoming drug shortages.

“FDA is aware of a tornado damaging the Pfizer sterile injectable site in Rocky Mount, NC, and hope that the plant’s employees are unharmed,” the agency wrote on its website. “We are following the situation closely as it evolves and are working with the company to understand the extent of the damage and any potential impact to the nation’s drug supply.”

Pfizer’s extensive catalog of drugs include the world’s most used COVID-19 vaccine, called Comirnaty;, the erectile dysfunction medication Viagra; and the anti-blood clotting medication Eliquis. They’re also responsible for producing a drug to treat syphilis, called Bicillin L-A, which Pfizer noted in a letter earlier this year, was already in scarce supply. Pfizer is the world’s largest pharmaceutical brand, raking in over $100 billion in revenue in 2022.

Despite the damage to the factory, its stock price has remained stable since midday Wednesday.

Local news outlet WRAL reports that 13 people were injured by the tornado.

The twister touched down at 12:36 p.m. in Dortches, just southeast of Rocky Mount, local officials report. Residents were told to shelter in place due to downed trees and power lines. Photos taken of the Pfizer facility reveal that its roof was crumpled by the storm.