Nike Launching In-Person Boutique Fitness Studios

The footwear giant is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint, starting in Los Angeles

Rina Raphael
Nike is expanding its fitness empire by dipping its toes into in-person instruction.

This week, the athletic footwear and apparel corporation announced their new boutique gym extension, called Nike Studios. 

“We are onboarding new trainers globally and investing in Nike’s five pillars of holistic fitness: movement, mindfulness, nutrition, rest and connection,” a Nike rep told The Messenger via email.

Nike’s first outposts will open in Los Angeles — specifically in Newport Beach and West Hollywood — although no exact date was provided. 

Nike recently announced Nike Studios.
Nike recently announced their new gym concept: Nike Studios.Nike

Nike is starting with two different concepts: Nike Training Studio is focused on full-body strength and conditioning training, whereas the Nike Running Studio involves treadmill workouts paired with strength training.

Founding members are offered a $99-a-month membership for unlimited workouts. According to the Nike Studios website, the promotional offer is more than 50% off standard prices once the gyms officially open.

This isn’t Nike’s first foray into group fitness. The company has popular free fitness apps — Nike Training Club and Nike Run Club — offering a wide range of classes such as cardio, strength training, and mobility as well as running training. And earlier this year, Nike partnered with Netflix, supplying the streaming platform with virtual exercise and yoga classes. 

Nike’s latest move mimics other fitness brands, such as Lululemon, which also expanded into live and digital classes. In 2020, Lululemon acquired virtual fitness trainer Mirror for $500 million and later rebranded the platform as Lululemon Studio. However, the athleisure brand has faced challenges with the virtual trainer amidst a crowded marketplace.

Nike noted that additional locations are planned for the Los Angeles area and within the U.S. later this year.

