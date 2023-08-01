NIH Launches Multiple Long COVID Clinical Trials to Find Effective Treatment

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has launched and opened enrollment for patients in a handful of long COVID-19 clinical trials, the agency announced Monday.

The announcement comes in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) establishing the formation of the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice.

The trials, part of the NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative that launched nationwide over two years ago, will simultaneously evaluate multiple treatment options to find effective approaches to the poorly-understood condition. The initiatives will consider drugs, biologics, and medical devices among other therapies.

People can develop long COVID after a bout of COVID-19 infection. The somewhat baffling condition can affect all parts of the body with links to around 200 different lingering symptoms whose effects can last anywhere from several weeks, to months or even years. However, doctors still don’t fully understand what exactly causes it.

As of January 2023, the Kaiser Family Foundation stated that data shows that more than one in 10 individuals in the United States have reported long COVID symptoms at some point.

“We know that when patients are suffering, we can never move fast enough,” Acting NIH Director Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D. said in a statement.

Currently, the NIH clinical trials will test four different treatment options for long COVID. In the coming months, they’re expected to test at least seven more interventions. The announced trials include: RECOVER-VITAL, RECOVER-NEURO, RECOVER-SLEEP and RECOVER-AUTONOMIC.

RECOVER-VITAL, which is already underway, will focus on an extended dose of Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir). Researchers hope an extended dose can ease severe long COVID symptoms. Currently, Paxlovid is approved for adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection at risk to develop more serious symptoms.

RECOVER-NEURO is another clinical trial focusing on cognitive issues related to long COVID such as brain fog, problem-solving, attention deficit and memory problems.

This trial will look into web-based brain training programs to improve cognition and home-based devices that are designed to stimulate brain activity and blood flow.

Additional trials that are still under review and slated to launch in the coming months include RECOVER-SLEEP and RECOVER-AUTONOMIC.

RECOVER-SLEEP will test treatment options for long COVD-related sleep issues like difficulty falling or staying asleep or hypersomnia – a condition that causes excessive daytime drowsiness.

Long COVID also is believed to be able to cause changes in your autonomic nervous system. In other words, it can alter your heart rate, breathing patterns and cause digestive problems.

Initially, RECOVER-AUTONOMIC will focus on postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a medical condition that causes one to have irregular heartbeats, dizziness, and fatigue.

The NIH is also working on setting up a fifth trial that will focus on interventions for exercise tolerance and fatigue caused by long COVID.

NIH’s RECOVER initiative is part of the $1.15 billion effort that Congress approved in December 2020. This was granted as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The clinical trials were initially supposed to launch in the Fall of 2022 but the launch was delayed three separate times, according to STAT.

The newly established HHS Office of Long COVID Research and Practice, which the Biden administration announced over a year ago, will work with the NIH to pool resources and expertise from the federal and state levels.

“Last year President Biden called on HHS to coordinate the response to long COVID. The Official establishment of the Long COVID Coordinating Office and the launch of the RECOVER clinical trials solidifies this issue as an ongoing priority,” Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary, said in a statement.

The office also has a goal to coordinate with patients, providers, researchers, and the business sector to improve the quality of life and make efforts to reduce disparities faced by those affected by long COVID.