NH Plastic Surgeon Suspended for Performing Wrong Spot Surgery on Patient

A plastic surgeon in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is under fire for allegedly botching operations, including an accusation of performing the operation in the wrong place at least once.

Lawrence Gray, M.D., is the founder and medical director of Atlantic Plastic Surgery and Medi-Spa in the coastal city around 60 miles northeast of Boston. Complaints allege that he has made upwards of 15 to 20 surgical errors on patients that required intervention from another doctor. In at least one case he allegedly performed surgery on either the wrong side or the wrong body part of the patient, according to the complaint obtained by The Messenger.

Two patients, who spoke to the New Hampshire Board of Medicine, reported serious complications after his surgery.

“[The doctor] had caused two of his patients to suffer unnecessary complications following surgical procedures he performed on them and had otherwise demonstrated incompetence to practice,” the state’s Board of Medicine wrote in a complaint.

Local officials went on to say he “poses an imminent danger to the public health, safety or welfare.”

Facebook reviews for the practice also cite Dr. Gray’s allegedly shaking hands, along with other accusations of issues experienced during or after surgery.

“He attempted to make his marks but because his hands were shaking out of control he said we can do this in the operating room. Talk about anxiety,” one review reads.

The patient, who posted their review in June, continued:

“Next, days after the surgery I call the office because I’m in pain, I came in. Dr. Gray, he misdiagnosed me as having a hematoma, which was incorrect. Turns out I had a bad infection, went to the ER twice because of the misdiagnosis and now am seeing a wound care specialist because Dr. Gray doesn’t know how to handle infections or open wounds. I’m on the verge of losing my job. Living in … constant discomfort and will have to begin oxygen therapy for months due to this incompetent, unqualified and unempathetic excuse for a ‘surgeon’.”

Another reviewer, in May, wrote: “Day of my surgery he came into mark my breasts and was shaking with the skin marker because his hands are so unsteady that he got frustrated and said he would mark me in the [operating room].”

The reviewer went on to claim Dr. Gray botched her operation and left her looking like “Frankenstein,” and help from another doctor was required to fix it.

Dr. Gray started the practice in 1985, and his practice offers breast augmentations, tummy tucks, rhinoplasty, facelifts, liposuction and lip lifts among other procedures.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to decide whether the suspension will remain in place while the medical board investigates the doctor’s alleged infractions.