New Sleep Buds Promise to Put — and Keep You — Asleep

A sleep tracker, noise machine, streaming music player, and alarm clock all rolled into one? That’s what Ozlo Sleepbuds, the new sleep tech on the block, hopes to be.

Led by three former Bose employees, Ozlo’s sleep buds aim to not only put users to sleep, but keep them snoozed. And like the Oura ring, the wearable monitors sleep stages and claims to provide actionable insights.

“The main difference between [competitors’] devices and us is basically they tell you how well or poorly you slept the following morning,'' N.B. Patil, Ozlo CEO and co-founder, told The Messenger. “But they don't have any technology to actively actually change [your sleep quality] in real-time.”

Ozlo acquired proprietary sleep technology from Bose, which discontinued its sleep buds in 2019. The startup’s offering will have a similar look and feel, although it incorporates several new features.

The flexible silicone buds come with noise-masking sounds as well the ability to stream your own content, like, say, your favorite sleepy-time podcast, meditation track, or relaxing music. It also possesses “biometric sensing technology” that reportedly monitors a user’s movement and respiration to detect when they’ve fallen asleep. Then, the content adjusts and switches to passive noise cancellation to block out snoring, traffic, or whatever disturbances might interfere with sleep.

For example, the buds can supposedly detect that you’ve fallen asleep after 15 minutes, then switch to a light white noise.

In addition, the sleep buds case has its own sensors which analyze light, sound, and temperature to better understand the user’s sleep environment.

“We want to make sure that we have a full understanding of the aural picture of the environment you are sleeping in,” explained Patil, noting that the case can detect if the room temperature dropped. That data is then processed into a sleep insights assessment report available the following day — similar to an Apple Watch’s sleep stages estimate — on the Ozlo Sleep app.

“We provide an overall sleep score,” added Patil. “[If you received a score] of about 90, you should feel good about it. Good job.”

The app also suggests recommendations on how to improve one's environment or sleep habits. Patil hopes customers pay attention to the stats and implement better sleep hygiene habits. “We don't want to prescribe … we want to coach them over time,” he explained.

Ozlo Sleepbuds are available for a limited time on Kickstarter, starting at $179. In the fall, the regular price will be $299.

An exploding, complicated sector

More than one in three Americans don’t get enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Sleep deprivation stems from a number of issues, be it stress, poor sleep hygiene, or a sleep disorder such as insomnia, sleep apnea or restless legs syndrome. Recent data suggests nearly 20% of Americans rely on a pharmaceutical drug to help them sleep.

As such, Silicon Valley has increasingly expanded into sleep tech — be it wearables, mattress sensors, temperature-regulating beds, and even “smart” goggles. More and more Americans are looking to digital interventions for relief: the sleep tech market is valued at $16 billion and expected to grow more than 20% in the coming decade.

While the dizzying market of apps, wearables, and sensors purport to help alleviate sleep issues, health experts caution that very few possess peer-reviewed clinical studies attesting to their efficacy.

“In general, these things seem to be overly complicated solutions to fairly simple problems,” Spencer Dawson, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and expert in behavioral sleep medicine, told The Messenger. “[And some] end up contributing to exacerbation of the problem.”

Experts note there’s a stark difference between accessories like noise machines and trackers, as the latter category has drawn skepticism of late from the scientific community. Sleep experts have raised concerns about the “nocebo effect,” in which sleep-tracking devices might cause people to feel bad about how they slept — they might even feel tired and groggy when they would not otherwise.

In addition, Dr. Dawson worries about orthosomnia, a term referring to a disordered, anxious, and obsessive pursuit of “optimal” sleep, often the result of sleep tracking. Orthosomnia sufferers exhibit rigid, perfectionist tendencies that end up working against them.

Gadgets and apps that make lifestyle recommendations could potentially be helpful, although there are still questions as to how they compare to effective FDA-approved medications.

“A sleep tracker is not an insomnia treatment device,” stresses Dawson.

Researchers and sleep institutions call for more studies to validate sleep tech interventions. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has established an online resource offering summaries of both the capabilities and limitations of popular sleep apps and devices.

Ozlo states its product is “science-driven” and utilizes “clinically validated technology.” When asked to provide further evidence, the company pointed to a 2020 clinical study of Bose’s acquired technology by the University of Colorado. It found that Bose Sleepbud users fell asleep faster and reported an increase in positive sleep outcomes.

However, the study involved a small sample size (50 people) over 10 nights, and relied on participants’ subjective self-reported data.

Patil said his company is pursuing additional research, although he declined to share specifics on which universities or hospitals Ozlo is partnering with.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of free advice online on how to improve sleep health. Dr. Dawson suggests apps based on cognitive behavioral therapy principles, like Night Owl, or the Veterans Affairs’ Path to Better Sleep online program.

Still, some people believe they need some external motivator. Experts reiterate that tech can help some people better adhere to sleep hygiene, but it might be an issue of trial and error. Therefore, it doesn’t mean that innovations like Ozlo Sleepbuds don’t work, rather we just don’t have enough scientific evidence for a definitive takeaway.