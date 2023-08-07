New RSV Vaccine for Adults Up to 94% Effective — Here’s What to Know

Cold and flu season is right around the corner, but this year, there’s a new vaccination that could help keep at-risk adults out of the hospital.

Walgreens recently announced that they will soon offer a new RSV vaccine for adults 60 and over that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last spring.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes cold and flu-like symptoms. Although most people who contract RSV will experience mild symptoms, some groups of people are more susceptible to severe symptoms that can lead to hospitalization and even death.

The virus is spread through droplets from the throat and nose when someone coughs or sneezes, and can also be spread when someone touches a surface that is contaminated.

For decades, talk of RSV has centered on how the virus affects infants and small children, but older adults are also at an increased risk of contracting a severe case of the virus.

The concern became especially relevant over the last two years when hospitals and clinics were overrun due to spikes in COVID-19 cases, leaving some to deal with a case of RSV without medical help. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that between 60,000 and 160,000 older adults are hospitalized with severe RSV infections every year, resulting in 6,000 to 10,000 deaths annually.

The new vaccine is designed to help protect adults from contracting a severe infection, meaning if they do get sick, they can manage their symptoms at home instead of having to go to a hospital.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new RSV vaccine for adults, including who would benefit the most from it, how much it could cost and when and where you can get the shot:

Female doctor giving a vaccine of mature woman at home. Getty Images

Should all adults 60 and over get the RSV vaccine?

Currently, it is recommended that choices pertaining to the vaccine be made using shared clinical decision-making, meaning that patients should discuss the benefits and risks with their healthcare provider.

That said, there are certain health conditions that could put older adults at risk of shouldering a more severe case of RSV. Those conditions include: heart disease, heart failure, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes mellitus, kidney disease and other chronic conditions.

Older adults living in long-term care facilities and individuals with compromised immune systems are also at increased risk.

However, even if RSV symptoms are not severe in an older adult, an infected individual can still transmit the virus to infants; this may give grandparents added incentive to get vaccinated in order to protect new family members.

How effective are RSV vaccines?

Currently, there are two RSV vaccines approved by the FDA for use in older adults: Arexvy, which is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Abrysvo, manufactured by Pfizer. Both vaccines only require a single shot, given in the arm, just like a flu shot.

In clinical trials, a single dose of Arexvy was 94.1% effective in preventing severe RSV in the first season after receiving the shot; at 18 months post-vaccination (the second season), it remained 78.8% effective.

Similarly, a single dose of Abrysvo was found to be 88.9% effective during the first RSV season after vaccination and 84.4% effective in the second season.

It is not yet clear whether the guidance will be to get the shot each season, or if a single shot will suffice.

When and where will RSV vaccines for adults be available?

Walgreens announced in early August that they would soon be offering the new vaccines (from both manufacturers) and that appointments to receive it can now be scheduled through their website. Appointments will become available as pharmacies receive supplies, likely within the coming weeks.

CVS has indicated that they will offer the vaccines as well.

Dates for when the vaccines will become available will vary by location, so it is best to contact your local pharmacy to get a better idea of when they will come out in your area.

How much will it cost?

Since the adult RSV vaccines are new, insurance coverage for them has not been determined across commercial payers.

The vaccine will be covered under Medicare Part D, as it covers most prescription drugs and pharmacy-related items; this is not yet the case for those covered under Medicare Part B, which covers general outpatient and medical care.

Self-pay prices have not yet been determined by pharmacies that will be offering the vaccine, but that is expected to change in the coming weeks as the shots become available, per a Walgreens representative.

According to a recent story from CNBC, Pfizer has signaled that their vaccine, including its administration, will be priced between $180 and $270; GSK has floated prices ranging from $200 to $295, though those prices could not be independently verified by The Messenger.

Does the adult RSV vaccine have side effects?

The most commonly reported side effects of both the Pfizer and GSK vaccines have been pain at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and joint pain. More severe side effects were rare in clinical trials that tested the safety of the vaccines.

The CDC maintains that the RSV vaccine may be taken at the same time as other vaccines, including the flu shot and forthcoming COVID booster, however, they recommend that this be discussed with a healthcare provider beforehand.

This story will be updated as more information on pricing and availability is released.