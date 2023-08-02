New Oral Drug Shows Promise in Killing Cancer - The Messenger
New Oral Drug Shows Promise in Killing Cancer

The study is still in its infancy but has shown to be successful so far

Merdie Nzanga
Doctors at one of America’s leading cancer treatment centers may have found a way to kill malignant tumors.

Scientists at City of Hope, a hospital and research center with locations across America used a once overlooked protein to develop a chemotherapy treatment that proved to be highly effective at destroying tumors in animal models. Phase 1 clinical trials in humans are underway.

"Most targeted therapies focus on a single pathway, which enables wily cancer to mutate and eventually become resistant," Linda Malkas Ph.D., professor in City of Hope's Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics, said in a statement. 

According to the report, researchers tested AOH1996, a tiny molecule in over 70 cancer cells and many typical cells. They learned that the AOH1996 "selectively kills cancer cells by disrupting the normal cell reproductive cycle."

The report states that the molecule "targets transcription replication conflicts, which occur when mechanisms responsible for gene expression and genome duplication collide. "

It adds that the "investigational therapy prevented cells with damaged DNA from dividing in the G2/M phase and making a copy of faulty DNA in the S phase. "

In essence, the doctors have identified a path to preventing cells that have DNA damage associated with cancer from replicating, shutting down the growth and spread of tumors in the body.

Over time, the malignant cells will begin to die and healthy cells will continue to reproduce, eventually overtaking them.

