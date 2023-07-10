New HIV Case Linked to Controversial ‘Vampire Facial’ at New Mexico Spa

A new HIV case has been linked to a “vampire facial” at a shuttered New Mexico spa, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

“Vampire facial” is the popularized name for platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facials, in which blood is drawn from a patient’s arm, placed in a device that separates platelets, and then re-injected into the patient’s face.

Health officials are urging former clients of the VIP Beauty Salon and Spa in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Stock photo of a patient receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facial, also known as a "vampire facial." Getty Images

“It’s very important that we spread the word and remind people who received any kind of injection-related to services provided at the VIP Spa to come in for free and confidential testing,” state Deputy Secretary of Health Dr. Laura Parajon said in a statement.

As of Monday, a total of five HIV infections with direct or indirect connection to VIP spa have been identified, the New Mexico DOH confirmed to The Messenger.



The New Mexico DOH is reopening an investigation into the spa, which closed in September 2018 following a multi-agency collaboration that “identified practices that could potentially spread blood-borne infections.” Inspectors discovered several health code violations, including subpar cleaning practices and failure to label syringes, reported KOB-TV Albuquerque.

Spa owner Maria Ramos de Ruiz pleaded guilty in June 2022 to five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license. She was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Kim Kardashian publicly documented her "vampire facial" in 2013. Kardashian is not related to the HIV cases. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The controversial beauty procedure took off in the last decade, in part due to celebrity endorsements, including that of Kim Kardashian. The reality-TV star later regretted the procedure, calling it “the most painful thing ever.”

PRP facials, which range from $600 to $2,000 per treatment, are believed to improve skin texture and stimulate cell repair, although many dermatologists express skepticism. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) notes that there is little evidence to back up skin care benefit claims.

“Few studies have been conducted,” the AAD states on the organization’s website. “Since PRP uses needles and a centrifuge, the FDA classifies PRP as a medical device. The rules for medical devices are less demanding.”

The AAD explained the procedure itself is safe, although risks are associated with how a patient’s blood is handled. Practitioners are advised to keep removed blood sterile lest a patient develop an infection. In addition, “If you receive someone else’s blood by mistake, you could become very sick.”