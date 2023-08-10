‘Air Conditioner Disease’ Outbreak Strikes New Jersey Counties for Second Time Since December
The same counties experienced an outbreak last winter
New Jersey state health officials are investigating nine cases of Legionnaires' disease in Passaic and Bergen counties, acting health commissioner Kaitlan Baston said Wednesday.
The same counties experienced cases last winter, according to Baston.
This announcement comes days after health officials in Richmond, California, discovered Legionnaires at a spa, which resulted in two deaths.
Legionnaires disease is a form of pneumonia caused by a bacteria known as Legionella, According to the CDC, you can get Legionairre's disease while breathing in tiny drops of water in the air that have the bacteria.
Symptoms include fever, chills, shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, fever, muscle aches and headaches.
The disease can be treated with antibiotics, but in some cases, those infected are hospitalized Baston said that it is essential to seek medical care and treat the disease early.
"Early diagnosis is key to effectively treating Legionnaires' disease," she said.
"Although the risk of contracting Legionnaires' disease if you live in or have recently visited Passaic or Bergen counties remains low, individuals who develop pneumonia-like/respiratory symptoms should visit their health care provider immediately to be evaluated."
The disease is not contagious, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of ten people will die from the disease.
Individuals past the age of 50 with a smoking history or chronic lung diseases are more vulnerable to the disease.
