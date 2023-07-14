Natural Substance Found in Flowers Can Curb Smoking: Study

A natural compound found in flowers could help smokers kick their bad habit, a study suggests.

Research led by Harvard Medical School found that taking 3 mg tablets of cytisinicline, found in some flowers in Europe and North Africa, three times per day could increase a person’s likelihood of stopping smoking.

Drugs using the compound are available in some Asian and Eastern European countries to help cease smoking. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any drugs using the substance.

Cytisinicline works by binding to nicotine receptors in the brain. This limits the rewarding effects of the drug to the brain and ultimately prevents the body from craving it.

Achieve Life Sciences, a biotech company based in the Seattle, Washington area that focuses on developing drugs for smoking cessation is now looking into bringing the anti-smoking medication to the United States. The firm funded the Harvard study.

“We believe the body of evidence to date shows that cytisinicline effectively increases cessation rates without causing troublesome side effects, which often, are a key reason patients refuse to take or continue prescription cessation medications,” Cindy Jacobs, M.D., president and chief medical officer at Achieve, said in a statement.

While electronic cigarette devices also use nicotine, this study only included smokers of traditional tobacco and paper cigarettes, technically called combustible cigarettes.

Achieve Life Sciences hopes to eventually apply for FDA approval for an anti-smoking drug that uses cytisinicline.

The research, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found the treatment could increase the likelihood of a person stopping smoking over six months four-fold.

Researchers gathered data from 810 participants. Half received three daily doses of cytisinicline, while others received a placebo. Among the group that did receive the drug, half took it for six weeks, and half were on a 12 week schedule. Participants were followed and surveyed on their smoking habits for six months, continuing well after they stopped using the drugs.

At the six month mark, 21.1% of 12 week cytisinicline users were no longer smoking, compared to 4.8% of the placebo group. The disparity was even clearer when they were actively using the medication. Between weeks nine and 12 of the study, 32.6% of cytisinicline users were not smoking, compared to 7% of the placebo group.

Even six week users saw a benefit. Between weeks three and six, 25.3% of cytisinicline users were no longer smoking, compared to 4.4% in the placebo group. At the six month mark, 8.9% of people who used the drug for six weeks were still off of cigarettes.

“We have not seen meaningful advancements in treatment options for people who smoke – and the doctors who care for them – for nearly two decades,” Nancy Rigotti, M.D., the study’s lead researcher and director of tobacco research at Harvard Medical School, said in a statement.

She continued: “Currently available medications do not help all smokers to quit, and they produce unacceptable side effects in others. That is why, if approved by regulators, cytisinicline could offer a new option to treat smoking, the leading preventable cause of death worldwide.”

There are currently two prescription drugs used in the U.S. to assist smokers with dropping the habit. Varenicline is a twice daily pill that works similarly to cytisinicline. Bupropion was initially approved as an antidepressant in 1985, but has since been used to help smokers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 28.3 million Americans are currently smokers.