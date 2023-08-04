More Than 90% of Children Infected in Ohio Measles Outbreak Were Unvaccinated: Report

Nearly every child infected in a measles outbreak in Central Ohio last winter was unvaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed.

The report, released Friday, found that 80 of 85 infected children had not received their shots. Only three of the infected children were vaccinated, and one child’s vaccination status was unclear. One child was not included in the CDC’s data.

In total, 36 children landed in the hospital as a result of the outbreak. The infected children ranged from six months old to 15 years old, and Columbus Public Health reported that 80 of these children were under the age of five. No deaths were linked to the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Columbus area was associated with a daycare facility in November of that year, which resulted in the facility temporarily closing.

A study found that one in four children in the US do not get all of the recommended vaccines, and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that vaccination rates fell below 95% for MMR during the COVID-19 pandemic. 95% is considered the percentage needed to prevent community transmission of measles.

The report notes that this outbreak occurred during a time when hospitals were struggling with the surge of RSV, COVID-19, and influenza that has been dubbed a “tripledemic.”

The outbreak started in November of 2022 and ended in February of 2023, 42 days after the first reported case.

The World Health Organization (WHO) calls measles one of the world’s most contagious diseases. It spreads by sneezing and coughing, and it’s estimated that one infected person can infect 12 to 18 people. The CDC estimates that 134,200 people die of measles each year.

According to the CDC, the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective in preventing the disease, and one dose is 93% effective.

13 measles cases have been reported so far this year.