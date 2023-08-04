More Than 90% of Children Infected in Ohio Measles Outbreak Were Unvaccinated: Report - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

More Than 90% of Children Infected in Ohio Measles Outbreak Were Unvaccinated: Report

36 children were hospitalized during the outbreak

Published |Updated
Sarah Braner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Nearly every child infected in a measles outbreak in Central Ohio last winter was unvaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed.

The report, released Friday, found that 80 of 85 infected children had not received their shots. Only three of the infected children were vaccinated, and one child’s vaccination status was unclear. One child was not included in the CDC’s data. 

In total, 36 children landed in the hospital as a result of the outbreak. The infected children ranged from six months old to 15 years old, and Columbus Public Health reported that 80 of these children were under the age of five. No deaths were linked to the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Columbus area was associated with a daycare facility in November of that year, which resulted in the facility temporarily closing. 

Read More

A study found that one in four children in the US do not get all of the recommended vaccines, and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that vaccination rates fell below 95% for MMR during the COVID-19 pandemic. 95% is considered the percentage needed to prevent community transmission of measles. 

Child with measles
Child with measlesGetty Images

The report notes that this outbreak occurred during a time when hospitals were struggling with the surge of RSV, COVID-19, and influenza that has been dubbed a “tripledemic.”

The outbreak started in November of 2022 and ended in February of 2023, 42 days after the first reported case. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) calls measles one of the world’s most contagious diseases. It spreads by sneezing and coughing, and it’s estimated that one infected person can infect 12 to 18 people. The CDC estimates that 134,200 people die of measles each year. 

According to the CDC, the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective in preventing the disease, and one dose is 93% effective. 

13 measles cases have been reported so far this year. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.