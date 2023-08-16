100 Million Americans Could Benefit From Ozempic, Wegovy: Study - The Messenger
100 Million Americans Could Benefit From Ozempic, Wegovy: Study

As many as 93 million Americans could benefit from the weight loss drug according to researchers

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
OzempicJOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 100 million Americans could benefit from Ozempic and Wegovy, to not only lose weight but to also stave off potentially deadly heart attacks and strokes, according to a new report.

A research group led by the University of California, Irvine, found that more than a quarter of the country would benefit from the maximum 2.4 mg weekly dose of semaglutide. 

They highlight clinical trials for the drug that showed it could help users lose around 15% of their total body weight when used over 68 weeks. Their paper, published Wednesday in the journal Cardiovascular Drugs and Therapy, also builds off of a revelation last week from the Danish manufacturer of the drugs Novo Nordisk that the shots could reduce heart attack and stroke risk.

The findings from Novo are still pending peer review and publication in a medical journal.

For their study, researchers at UC Irvine took data from a 2021 study of almost 4,000 obese adults in the United States to see how the drug could impact participants, whose average age was 47 years. All of the study participants had a body mass index of at least 30  or more, which would classify them as obese. 

The UC Irvine team also projected that use of the drug among this group would reduce the number of cardiovascular events suffered in the US population by 18% over the next ten years — nearly matching Novo’s reported findings.

Obesity is one of the primary risk factors for heart disease and for cardiovascular events such as strokes and heart attacks. 

Lead researcher Nathan D. Wong, a cardiologist at the UC Irvine School of Medicine, called the semaglutide, the generic version of Weogvy and Ozempic:"one of the biggest advances in the obesity and cardiovascular medicine world."

He adds, "We now have a weight control therapy that also significantly reduces cardiovascular events beyond the diabetes population where it was originally studied," and that the medication should be "considered for patients who are obese or overweight with other risk factors where cardiovascular disease is their leading cause of disability and death."

However, the pair of drugs have not avoided criticism. Novo, along with the manufacturer of their biggest competitor, Eli Lilly, is facing a lawsuit alleging semaglutide users experienced stomach paralysis. Research has also found that people who drop the drugs will often regain all of their lost weight.

