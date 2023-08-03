More Girls Started Puberty Early During The First Year Of COVID, According to a New Study

More young girls experienced an early puberty during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

The latest research adds to a body of data that shows the average age for puberty has been slowly, steadily declining for decades. Early onset puberty has been associated with a number of other potential health risks later in life including depression and breast cancer.

Researchers in Italy reviewed incidences of early onset puberty, also known as precocious puberty, in 133 girls. From January 2016 to March 2020, they found 72 cases of precocious puberty. But from March 2020 to June 2021, they found 61 cases. This amounted to an average of four new cases each month.

The study, published Thursday in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, notes a number of potential contributing factors, including increases in screen time and reductions in physical activity.

“Our study confirms the rise in precocious puberty diagnoses during COVID-19 and identifies contributing factors such as poor eating and exercise habits, too much screen time and impaired sleep,” study author Mohamad Maghnie, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Genoa, Italy said in a statement.

Dr. Maghnie went on to note that the study found an increase in weight gain among girls diagnosed with precocious puberty during the pandemic, and weight gain can be associated with the early onset of puberty.

In the study, the girls diagnosed with precocious puberty tended to have a higher body mass index (BMI) than the girls who were not diagnosed. Among the group diagnosed with precocious puberty, the girls reportedly spent two hours per day using electronic devices and around 88% had stopped physical activity.

Precocious puberty basically means that a child’s body starts to develop into a more adult-looking body too soon. According to the National Institutes of Health, it’s defined as the onset of secondary sexual characteristics, such as developing larger breasts or bigger testes, before the age of 8 in girls, or age 9 in boys.

Though this study focused on puberty during COVID, researchers have known for years that puberty seems to be starting earlier for girls on a global scale. According to one review released in 2020, the age for the onset of puberty has decreased by an average of three months per decade from 1977 to 2013. Though concerning, scientists aren’t exactly sure why it’s happening.

Precocious puberty has been loosely associated with a number of negative mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, as well as a potentially higher risk for uterine or breast cancer later in life. However, more research is needed in these areas.

For the purposes of this study, scientists looked to a number of factors that were closely tied to pandemic lifestyle changes.

“The role of stress, social isolation, increased conflicts between parents, economic status and the increased use of hand and surface sanitizers represent potentially further interesting hypotheses as to why early puberty is increasing in youth,” Dr. Maghnie said. “Although, the consequence of biological adaptation cannot be entirely ruled out.”