More Americans Think Smoking Weed Is Safer Than Tobacco – Experts Might Disagree

More Americans have an increasingly favorable view of daily marijuana use and consider it to be less harmful compared to the known health risks of daily tobacco smoking, a new survey suggests.

A majority of those surveyed also believed that exposure to secondhand smoke from weed was safer for populations thought to be at higher risk — such as children and pregnant women —compared to tobacco-related secondhand smoke.

The research, published in JAMA Network Open last week, involved surveying over 5,000 adults in the United States with an average age of 50 on at least three separate occasions — in 2017, 2020 and 2021 — and found that, over time, one-third of the participants believed smoking weed daily to be safer than smoking tobacco-related products.

But the lead author says the positive perceptions of weed smoking don’t quite line up with ongoing research and growing evidence on health risks associated with the increasingly popular drug.

“When you burn something, whether it is tobacco or cannabis, it creates toxic compounds, carcinogens, and particulate matter that are harmful to health,” Beth Cohen, M.D., professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and co-director of UCSF’s program in residency investigation methods and epidemiology, told CNN.

“It’s the combustion that’s the problem, so this idea that because cannabis is ‘natural’ burning and inhaling it is fine is just wrong,” Dr. Cohen explained.

Throughout the study, survey participants had noticeably developed a more positive take regarding smoking weed. By 2021, around 44% believed smoking cannabis daily to be somewhat or much safer than tobacco smoking — up by 8% compared to 2017.

Around 40% believed weed to be safer versus the secondhand smoking risks from tobacco — up by 5% since 2017.

Those who were younger and unmarried were also more likely to have a positive view of marijuana smoke, whereas those who were retired were less likely, the researchers noted.

In addition, researchers believe the cultural shift toward the favorable view of the drug might correspond with the rise in marijuana legalization across the U.S. They also speculated that the multi-billion-dollar legal marijuana industry, which extensively promotes weed-related health benefits without much substantial research to back it up — might play a role.

So far, 23 states and Washington D.C. have legalized the recreational use of weed. And in 2021, the last time the survey was conducted, over $17 billion was spent on marketing marijuana to users.

What Does Research Say About Marijuana Smoke

While research on marijuana’s potential health risks and benefits is still ongoing, the American Lung Association asserts that there is clear evidence that all types of smoke are bad for the lungs.

Much like tobacco, marijuana smoke — besides containing THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychotropic element that causes people to feel high — also contains dangerous toxins like tar, irritants, and cancer-causing agents.

But what distinguishes it from tobacco smoking is the numerous ways in which people smoke weed and the toll it might take on the lung and the throat.

Whether people use blunts, pipes or e-cigarettes people are more likely to deeply breathe in marijuana smoke and hold it in longer than they would with tobacco smoke.

In other words, the lung’s surface area has a longer exposure to tar per breath — four times the amount compared to cigarettes, according to a cannabis research report compiled by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

Weed could also cause users to have deep, heavy coughs when they breathe it in.

Moreover, as vaping marijuana gains popularity, previous research from the Pennsylvania State University has shown that cannabis plants used to make marijuana products are often contaminated with heavy metals.

The crops were found to have an inherent ability to soak up heavy metals from soil such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium — which might be dangerous for consumers’ health who ingest the plant’s byproducts, especially when it is smoked.

The researchers from Penn State also analyzed marijuana smoke and found a slew of heavy metals including selenium, mercury, cadmium, lead, chromium, nickel and arsenic — all known to have detrimental health effects such as increased odds for cancer and neurological issues. Researchers also noted that heavy metals found in weed are also not regulated properly.

NIDA also reports that smoking marijuana could suppress a person’s immune system and increase the likelihood of lung infections like pneumonia. And unlike tobacco’s irrefutable link with lung cancer, studies have not managed to establish a strong association between marijuana smoking and an increased risk for lung cancer.

Although more research is required to nail down the potential health risks of marijuana smoking, the current research on whether it is more safe compared to tobacco is not promising.

“I am not anti-cannabis, I just want people to make informed decisions,” Dr. Cohen told CNN. “Even if we do more research and find out that cannabis smoke is less harmful than tobacco smoke, that still doesn’t mean it’s safe.”