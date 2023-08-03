Moderna Loses $1.4 billion in Q2 — But Sees Promise in Future Drugs

Moderna reported a loss of over $1 billion in the second quarter of 2023, but therapeutics it has on the horizon have shareholders bullish on the company.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based pharma company raked in around $300 million in revenue between April and June of 2023. All of these sales are accounted for by its COVID-19 vaccine, which is Moderna’s only product on the market.

The firm ended up losing $1.4 billion over the three months due to its significant investment in research and development of vaccines and other therapeutics that use mRNA technology to treat a wide range of ailments – from skin cancer to heart disease.

Sales of the COVID vaccine dropped 94% year-over-year. Overall revenue also fell more than 90%.

Despite the losses, Moderna executives have a positive outlook on the year going forward.

Box containing vials of the Modern covid-19 vaccine on August 23, 2021 in Bari, Italy. Donato Fasano/Getty Images

"Second quarter sales were on target, given the seasonal nature of COVID. I am pleased with the progress our U.S. commercial team has made to get new contracts in place for fall 2023. We are on track to deliver 2023 sales between $6 billion to $8 billion, depending on COVID vaccination rates in the U.S.," Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in a statement.

He continued: “Our late-stage clinical pipeline is firing on all cylinders with four infectious disease vaccines in phase 3, including RSV which was recently submitted to regulators for approval.”

Products in Moderna’s pipeline include an mRNA vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, which has been submitted to regulators for approval for use in adults 60 and older. Late-stage trials for an mRNA flu shot are underway. Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline plan to roll out the first ever vaccines for the virus this fall.

Moderna shares slightly rose in pre-market trading Thursday morning.

The company was founded in 2010, and invested heavily in mRNA technology that was largely overlooked by other major pharmaceutical companies. However, the spectacular success of mRNA COVID vaccines developed by Moderna and their rivals Pfizer and BioNTech brought the platform to the forefront of medicine.

This fall will be important for manufacturers of the COVID vaccines. Cases of the virus are expected to trend upwards during the fall and winter months, but public apathy towards the virus have caused sales to crash in 2023.

Moderna raked in $18.5 billion in revenue in 2021, and $19.3 billion in 2022. The company projects $8 billion in 2023 – a fall of nearly 60%.