Moderna Launches Late-Stage Skin Cancer Vaccine Trial

Moderna is taking another step towards launching a skin cancer vaccine.

The pharmaceutical giant, which became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now pursuing a second product it can take to market.

It is now enrolling patients in late-stage trials of its skin cancer vaccine, which uses the same mRNA technology used to develop the COVID shot. Moderna is partnering with the biopharmaceutical company Merck, based in New Jersey, hoping their vaccine could work alongside the latter firm’s blockbuster cancer medication Keytruda.

In earlier trials, the combination of the vaccine, dubbed mRNA-4157, with Keytruda slashed the risk of death or recurrence of melanoma by 44% when compared to those that only received Keytruda over 18 months.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, occurring when cancer forms in the melanin cells that give the skin color. This cancer can easily spread to other parts of the body — in a process called metastasizing — to other parts of the body where it is tough to treat and can be deadly.

The disease makes up just 1% of all skin cancer cases, but nearly all deaths from the condition. It is responsible for nearly 8,000 deaths in the United States each year. People who have recovered from melanoma are at an increased risk of developing the disease again.

Unlike other vaccines, this shot is personalized to each recipient and requires a patient to have already developed the disease to receive it. Scientists use cancerous cells from a person’s previous case of cancer to tailor an mRNA vaccine.

Once a person receives this shot, their body will manufacture copies of the cancerous cells that the immune system will detect and destroy. This process will help the body develop antibodies to fight the cancer if it emerges again.

The phase 3 trial will recruit 1,089 patients whose skin cancer cases were treated with surgery. It will operate similarly to previous studies, with half of patients being given both the shot and Keytruda while others are only given the latter.

The first participants have already been enrolled in Australia.

This vaccine is a promising candidate to be Moderna’s second product to reach the market. The once-fledgling company finally found a breakthrough with the COVID vaccine. Now flush with cash after earning nearly $40 billion in revenue in 2021 and 2022, the company wants to capitalize on gains in mRNA research made to develop a vaccine for cancer.

There are some significant hurdles the company still faces, though. In Phase 2 trials, it took eight weeks for scientists to develop each dose of the personalized vaccine. Moderna says cutting that time down is a goal going forward.