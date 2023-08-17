Moderna COVID-19 Booster Effective Against Eris, Fornax Variants
Both strains are popping up more often ahead of flu season
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster shot is effective against the budding Eris and Fornax variants, the company said Thursday.
The company said that its updated booster shot, set to roll out ahead of the fall 2023 flu season, provided the body with significant neutralizing antibodies against both strains.
"These new results… show that our updated COVID-19 vaccine generates a robust immune response against the rapidly spreading [Eris] and [Fornax] strains and reflects our updated vaccine's ability to address emerging COVID-19 threats," Stepher Hoge, M.D., president of the company, said in a statement.
According to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Eris, or EG.5, made up 17.3% of sequenced COVID cases in the United States. Fornax, FL.1.5.1, made up 8.6% of cases.
The shot was also found to be effective against XBB strains, which still make up a majority of circulating infections, Moderna said.
In June, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended that updated boosters for the fall season target the XBB strain of the virus. However, neither Eris nor Fornax had been noted as major problems at the time.
- Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Eris Variant: Study
- COVID-19 Booster Uptake Waning as New Variant Spreads
- Meet Fornax, the Latest COVID ‘Variant of Concern’
- Boosters Still Awaiting Approval as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Climb
- CDC Warns of New COVID-19 Variant
- COVID Boosters in Pregnant Women Protect Newborns, Too: Study
Both strains appear to be descendents of the XBB family, though the new class of booster shots would still be effective if one of them become America’s dominant strain.
Moderna will hope to receive clearance for its shot to be distributed across the U.S. by both the FDA and CDC in the coming weeks. Its main competitor, Pfizer, is also expected to roll out a new shot ahead of the fall.
