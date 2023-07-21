Minneapolis Mayor to Sign Executive Order Opening Use of Psychedelics

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will sign an executive order that will allow for the sale and use of some psychedelic drugs in the city.

The New York Times reports that the progressive mayor plans to sign the order Friday. He hopes relaxing rules around this class of drugs, which includes LSD, DMT and ketamine, can help residents manage mental health issues and even make a dent in the opioid crisis.

“We have a mass proliferation of deaths of despair,” he told the Times, citing deaths caused by drug use and mental health issues. “This is something that is known to help.”

The United States suffered more than 100,000 deaths caused by drug overdoses in 2021, with nearly 70% caused by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The taboo surrounding the use of psychedelic drugs has waned in recent years. While once reserved for adventurous partiers, some have now explored them as treatments for mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

Ketamine, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an anesthetic, is used in specialized clinics throughout America to help people treat depression and anxiety.

Leading oncologists at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, wrote this week that psilocybin, a substance found in some fungi, could be an option for late stage cancer patients dealing with mental health issues. A 2021 study found it is as effective against depression and anxiety as Lexapro – one of the world’s most popular drugs to treat the conditions.

Momentum is shifting nationally. Minneapolis, the state’s most populous city with over 400,000 residents, will join other major U.S. cities such as Detroit and Washington D.C. in loosening laws around the drugs. Minnesota may also soon join California and Oregon in legalizing some of these treatments.

The FDA is even opening the door for more research into the drugs. The agency drafted guidelines for testing psychedelics in clinical trials last month. More than 100 trials across the U.S. and Canada are recruiting to test these drugs in treating mood disorders.

However, there are some doubts that these drugs are valuable tools for mental health disorders. The American Psychiatric Association issued a statement warning about use of psychedelics last year.

“There is currently inadequate scientific evidence for endorsing the use of psychedelics to treat any psychiatric disorder except within the context of approved investigational studies,” the organization wrote.

Dr. Joshua Gordon, director of the National Institute of Mental Health, told the Times he fears some people who could benefit from other forms of treatment may instead turn to psychedelic drugs that don’t have proven results.

The number of Americans suffering from mental health issues is believed to have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted. An estimated 32.2% of adults in the U.S. suffer from anxiety or depression, according to a survey in March. This includes half of people 18 to 24.