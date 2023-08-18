Diet Designed for Brain Health by Neurologists is Ineffective: Study

Neurologists have found that a diet designed to slow cognitive decline doesn’t work.

The Mediterranean–DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, also known as the MIND diet, was developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center and the Harvard Chan School of Public Health in 2015. It’s a combination of the buzzy Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, which is meant to treat high blood pressure. Researchers found that participants whose already existing diets aligned with the MIND diet the most had slower rates of cognitive decline.

But a new study, published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that study participants on the diet failed to show a significant difference in cognitive performance compared to a control group.

The results included 604 participants who did not show symptoms of dementia, but who had a family history of the disease, as well as a BMI over 25 and a diet that researchers determined to be “suboptimal.” Roughly half of these participants were assigned to the MIND trial group, and the other half were assigned to a control diet that featured mild calorie restriction. Participants stayed on their diet plan for three years and had access to counseling and weight loss support.

Before starting the diet, and then through the third year, participants took 12 tests that assessed their cognitive abilities. About half the participants also underwent MRI scans before and three years into the diet program to assess changes in white matter, which is critical for communicating information across the brain, gray matter, which processes that information, and the size of the hippocampus, which is associated with memory.

The researchers found that while there were improvements in cognitive scores, these were present in both groups and there was no significant difference between the two. Changes in white matter, gray matter and sizes of the hippocampus were also comparable between the two groups.

Researchers noted that their study has limitations, such as how trial participants were selected based on their already unhealthy diets and that most of the participants were well-educated and of European descent. Thus, their findings may not be applicable to people of other backgrounds.

Determining if this diet is effective has been difficult, as a previous, similar study suggested that the MIND diet did show improvement. Diet studies are often difficult to draw definitive conclusions from.