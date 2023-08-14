Does Meghan Markle’s Anti-Stress Patch Actually Work?

Meghan Markle is a frequent trendsetter. But should fans follow the latest wellness item she was spotted wearing?

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was photographed by paparazzi Thursday wearing a NuCalm biosignal processing disc on her wrist. The neurotechnology company says the accessory offers “clinical-strength results” and claims to improve stress, anxiety and depression.

The small, round, dark blue stickers are meant to be placed on the inner left wrist and purportedly use “electromagnetic frequencies” to lower stress and improve sleep quality without the use of drugs, the company added. Controversial self-help guru Tony Robbins is among its most famous endorsers. Pricing starts at $80 for 20 one-time use patches.

“Backed by over 30 years of patented, clinically-proven neuroscience and trusted by the U.S. Military, the FBI, doctors, pilots and professional athletes since 2009, NuCalm is like having a remote control for your brain,” reads a description on the brand’s website.

The website does not elaborate on the neuroscience cited, nor how these sectors used these technologies. No further information was provided on whether these groups officially vouch for NuCalm’s product.

The original medical product NuCalm launched in 2009 was made “exclusively available” to medical professionals and the U.S. military, Jim Poole, president and CEO of NuCalm, told The Messenger, though it isn’t clear how widespread use of that product actually was.

The website also makes sweeping claims that those in every major sports league use their products, but the only testimony listed is from a trainer for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

When asked if Markle was paid to pose with the product, Poole said the company has “never paid anyone to promote NuCalm.”

What the science tells us

The NuCalm product is marketed as a “clinically-proven neuroscience technology.” But what does that actually mean?

“‘Clinically proven” is more of a general, unregulated term that means the product was tested. But that “doesn’t guarantee success or safety,” Melanie Greenberg, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and author of “The Stress-Proof Brain,” told The Messenger. Any brand can slap it on a label.

“Clinically proven” does not ensure efficacy since it doesn’t tell you anything about how the testing was conducted. “It all depends on the quality of the studies,”Greenberg added.

The NuCalm website offers excerpts from several studies though at least a handful of those studies included were conducted by or done in partnership with the brand.

NuCalm claims the product can guide the body from activating a sympathetic nervous response, which carries “fight-or-flight” signals, to activating a parasympathetic nervous response, or the “rest and digest” state.

“These devices are all gimmicky,” cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., told The Messenger. “There’s a level of science behind them (but) I think there’s a lot of placebo effect.”

Dr. Leaf likens the product to tapping, a therapy technique in which individuals repeatedly tap key points on the face, chest and arms to relieve stress.

There is some evidence to suggest that the use of electromagnetic waves is a minimally-invasive way to control neural activity. But, experts say, there isn’t enough to prove that NuCalm’s specific technology is beneficial. Some studies in recent years have also highlighted that placebos can have a particularly positive effect on reducing stress.

“Being told by all the marketing that this is going to do something in your brain, you’ve already got a thought in your brain that says, ‘If I do this, then this is what it’s going to do for me,” Dr. Leaf added. “If you go in with a very strong expectation, that will definitely enhance the effectiveness of something.”

Practicing breath work exercises, meditation, physical exercise, yoga and psychotherapy are suggested to help the mind and nervous systems “be less reactive to stress,” Greenberg added.