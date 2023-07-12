Meet the New Gerber Baby (and ‘Chief Taste Officer’)

There’s a new Gerber baby in town.

On Wednesday, Gerber announced their latest “spokesbaby”: 9-month-old Madison “Maddie” Mendoza of Colorado.

As the winner of the 13th annual Gerber Baby and Photo Search, Maddie has her work cut out for her. She will serve as the official “Chief Growing Officer (CGO)” and “Chief Taste Tester” to review new baby food purees and “help inform future innovations,” according to contest rules.

Maddie's new role seemingly aligns with her interests. Gerber announced in a press release Wednesday that she enjoys music classes, swim lessons, and hiking and that she “fearlessly explores new foods.” The contest winner will also pose in social media marketing campaigns for the early childhood nutrition brand.

Maddie’s parents will receive several perks, including a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber food for one year, and a new wardrobe provided by the company's childrenswear brand. Gerber will also match the cash prize with a donation to the nonprofit March of Dimes, which aims to improve the health of mothers and babies.

The baby's father, Jun Mendoza, is a lieutenant colonel physician in the Air Force who has served for 16 years. Her mother Crystal Mendoza is a dentist. The high school sweethearts have been together for 22 years.

Both parents are from first-generation families from the Philippines and both of Maddie’s grandfathers served in the U.S. Navy.

New Gerber "spokesbaby" Madison “Maddie” Mendoza (left) and a throwback image of her mother Crystal Mendoza (right). Gerber

“Gerber has always believed in the magic of babies, and Maddie's story, filled with love, resilience, and adventure, embodies the spirit of generations of Gerber babies,” said Gerber president and CEO Tarun Malkani. “The throwback submission of Maddie and her mom brought a smile to the judges’ faces and perfectly captured the spirit of this year’s program.”

The 2022 Gerber baby role was awarded to Isa Slish, a 7-month-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, who was born with a congenital femoral deficiency, a rare condition that affects the lower limbs. Isa’s mother, Meredith Slish, told Good Morning America she entered her daughter into the contest in hopes of bringing more visibility to those living with limb differences.

Maddie’s first media appearance was on the TODAY show Wednesday, where her parents noted that she’s already tried sea urchin and kimchi. Co-host Craig Melvin said Maddie was “the most well-behaved baby perhaps we've ever had on the show.”