Meet Fornax, the Latest COVID ‘Variant of Concern’

Yet another COVID-19 variant has emerged, and it’s already giving other variants currently dominating estimated case counts a run for their money.

“Fornax,” officially known as FL.1.5.1, is trailing close behind EG.5 and three XBB variants in terms of prevalence in the United States. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Fornax now accounts for approximately 8.6% of U.S. cases.

Like currently circulating EG.5 (“Eris”) and XBB variants, Fornax is yet another relative of Omicron. It started popping up on the CDC’s variant tracker in late June, initially accounting for less than 1% of cases. Since then, its prevalence has continued to increase with each of the CDC’s updates.

Similar to its cousins, Fornax has been classified as a variant of concern (VOC) by the CDC. The CDC is interested in variants of concern for their increased transmissibility, potential for more severe infections, and reduced effectiveness of treatments, such as vaccines.

Other than information available within the CDC’s variant tracker, very little is known about this latest variant and no public health or infectious disease experts have publicly spoken about it yet.

COVID cases have increased week over week since early July, as have deaths. The latest update from the CDC indicates that hospitalizations are up by more than 14% in the U.S., while deaths have increased by 10%. Still, public health officials have not yet sounded the alarm on the recent spikes in COVID activity, and many have noted that these latest figures are in line with those of previous summer surges.

As new variants continue to emerge, the clock is ticking on the approval of updated boosters engineered to address them. The FDA is expected to approve Pfizer’s latest boosters sometime in August, with their rollout to follow close behind, according to statements made by Pfizer in June.