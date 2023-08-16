Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Risks of Cancer, Death: Study - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Risks of Cancer, Death: Study

The popular diet could help you live longer

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

 A Mediterranean eating regimen consisting of vegetables and fruits, as well as a lower salt and sugar intake could reduce the risk of death and cancer, according to the study published Wednesday in Mayo Clinic Proceedings

Researchers studied data from 110,799 people living in England, Wales, and Scotland using a survey examining the Mediterranean eating lifestyle.

Study participants between 40 and 75 years old gave information about their lifestyles: consuming fruits and whole grains, eating food with limited salts, exercising, and napping.

Nine years later, according to the report, the authors looked at the study's results and learned that 4,247 participants died from cancer, and 731 died from cardiovascular disease.

The authors looked at the connection between Mediterranean eating habits. 

The Mediterranean diet
The Mediterranean dietDavid Silverman/Getty Images

According to the report, those on the Mediterranean diet had lower risks of cancer and death.

Read More

According to research lead author Ramon y Cajal, the study shows the potential impact that Mediterranean eating styles can have on those from other countries from other origins. 

 “This study suggests that it’s possible for non-Mediterranean populations to adopt the Mediterranean diet using locally available products and to adopt the overall Mediterranean lifestyle within their own cultural contexts,”  Ramon y Cajal said according to the study

He added, “We’re seeing the transferability of the lifestyle and its positive effects on health.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.