Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Risks of Cancer, Death: Study
The popular diet could help you live longer
A Mediterranean eating regimen consisting of vegetables and fruits, as well as a lower salt and sugar intake could reduce the risk of death and cancer, according to the study published Wednesday in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Researchers studied data from 110,799 people living in England, Wales, and Scotland using a survey examining the Mediterranean eating lifestyle.
Study participants between 40 and 75 years old gave information about their lifestyles: consuming fruits and whole grains, eating food with limited salts, exercising, and napping.
Nine years later, according to the report, the authors looked at the study's results and learned that 4,247 participants died from cancer, and 731 died from cardiovascular disease.
The authors looked at the connection between Mediterranean eating habits.
According to the report, those on the Mediterranean diet had lower risks of cancer and death.
- Under 5 Minutes of Daily Activity Can Reduce Cancer Risk: Study
- Diet Designed for Brain Health by Neurologists is Ineffective: Study
- A Morning Jog Can Reduce Risk of These Nine Cancers: Study
- Depression, Anxiety Not Linked to Cancer Despite Common Myth: Study
- Fracking Increases Risk of Cancer, Asthma: Study
- WHO to Declare Diet Coke Sweetener a Carcinogen: Report
According to research lead author Ramon y Cajal, the study shows the potential impact that Mediterranean eating styles can have on those from other countries from other origins.
“This study suggests that it’s possible for non-Mediterranean populations to adopt the Mediterranean diet using locally available products and to adopt the overall Mediterranean lifestyle within their own cultural contexts,” Ramon y Cajal said according to the study
He added, “We’re seeing the transferability of the lifestyle and its positive effects on health.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vaping Danger: Doctor Says Current Users May Suffer in Coming DecadesHealth
- ‘Painkiller’ Author on Whether Richard Sackler Would Watch the Opioid Crisis Show on NetflixEntertainment
- Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Eris Variant: StudyHealth
- Colorado Doctors Rule Against ‘Abortion Reversal’ ProceduresHealth
- Malaria in Maryland: Ninth Case in US Recorded This SummerHealth
- 26 Ill, 9 Hospitalized, in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Tiny TurtlesHealth
- More Than 60,000 Marijuana Products RecalledHealth
- Cost, Taste, Are Reasons People Avoid Plant-Based Meat, StudyHealth
- What to Know About Flesh-Eating Bacteria Vibrio VulnificusHealth
- Gen Z, Millennials Increasingly Believe Alcohol is UnhealthyHealth
- Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparked 600% Surge in CPR InterestHealth
- Marijuana, Hallucinogenic Drug Use in Adults Reaches Record High: PollHealth