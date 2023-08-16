Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Risks of Cancer, Death: Study

A Mediterranean eating regimen consisting of vegetables and fruits, as well as a lower salt and sugar intake could reduce the risk of death and cancer, according to the study published Wednesday in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Researchers studied data from 110,799 people living in England, Wales, and Scotland using a survey examining the Mediterranean eating lifestyle.

Study participants between 40 and 75 years old gave information about their lifestyles: consuming fruits and whole grains, eating food with limited salts, exercising, and napping.

Nine years later, according to the report, the authors looked at the study's results and learned that 4,247 participants died from cancer, and 731 died from cardiovascular disease.

The authors looked at the connection between Mediterranean eating habits.

According to the report, those on the Mediterranean diet had lower risks of cancer and death.

According to research lead author Ramon y Cajal, the study shows the potential impact that Mediterranean eating styles can have on those from other countries from other origins.

“This study suggests that it’s possible for non-Mediterranean populations to adopt the Mediterranean diet using locally available products and to adopt the overall Mediterranean lifestyle within their own cultural contexts,” Ramon y Cajal said according to the study

He added, “We’re seeing the transferability of the lifestyle and its positive effects on health.”