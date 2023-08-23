Mask Requirements Return at California’s Largest Primary Care Provider - The Messenger
Mask Requirements Return at California’s Largest Primary Care Provider

Kaiser Permanente will mandate face coverings at its Santa Rosa locations

Mansur Shaheen
Facade with logo and sign at night at regional administrative headquarters of healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Mask mandates have been reinstated in Santa Rosa, California, Kaiser Permanente facilities after reported increases in positive tests in the city, the company said Tuesday.

“To ensure that we are helping protect the health and safety of our patients, our workforce and our community, we have reintroduced a mask mandate for physicians, staff, patients, members, and visitors in the hospital and medical offices in the Santa Rosa Service Area,” the company said in a statement.

It is just the latest in a slew of mask requirements popping up again late this summer as COVID-19 cases start to rise ahead of the fall flu season.

Upstate University Hospital and Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, New York, reinstated its mask mandated for employees on Aug 17.

"Effective immediately, mandatory masking is required by all staff, visitors, and patients in clinical areas of Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital, and ambulatory clinical spaces," said the staff in an email shared with The Messenger.

Hollywood production company Lionsgate told employees that they would have to wear masks indoors at its Santa Monica office in recent days. Morris Brown College, in Atlanta, Georgia, is requiring students and faculty to mask up for the start of the fall semester.

The mandates come as COVID infections and hospitalizations are rising once again. According to most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 12,613 Americans were hospitalized with a positive infection during the week that ended Aug. 19.

It represented the fifth consecutive week when hospitalizations spiked, and a more than 100% increase in weekly hospitalizations over the course of the month. This wave is largely being fueled by the budding EG.5 strain, dubbed Eris. The new version of the virus now makes up 20% of U.S. infections, the CDC reports.

The FL.1.5.1 strain, dubbed Fornax, is also on the rise, now accounting for 13.3% of active cases in the most recent CDC update.

