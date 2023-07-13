Marijuana-Related Emergency Visits Surged Among Young Children During Pandemic

The number of American children 10 years and younger who went to the emergency room due to marijuana related injuries increased up to three-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thursday found that between 30 to 71 children in the age group were treated by emergency services for marijuana related injury each week during the pandemic. Before COVID, there were 19 to 23 such cases each week.

“Among persons aged [under] 10 years, cannabis-involved [emergency] visit rates during the pandemic far exceeded those preceding the pandemic,” researchers wrote in the study.

While the CDC did not gather data on the reason for each overdose (meaning the study did not distinguish between intentional and unintentional use), sporadic reports in recent years have highlighted risks of youth overdose increasing as marijuana becomes more commonplace in the U.S.

According to the agency, nearly 20% of Americans over 12 used marijuana in 2021. The CDC also notes that fear of the drug in the general population has sharply decreased over the past decade.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 21 U.S. states, and much of that legalization passed during the pandemic. In only three states is the drug still banned in its entirety.

“These increases might stem from multiple factors, such as increased use as a coping mechanism for pandemic-related stressors, use of highly concentrated THC products, increased availability of cannabis in states with legal marketplaces, and increased unintentional ingestions associated with packaging that is appealing or confusing to youths,” researchers wrote.

Even in states where the drug is legal, only people over 21 are allowed to purchase them. However, there has been a proliferation of illicit drug sales despite its newly legal status.

Many young children seeking emergency care for using marijuana are not taking the drug on purpose, experts say. With the rise of ingestible marijuana products branded as candy, chocolate and other sweets, some children seeking a snack may accidentally get into a stash brought into the home by a parent or older sibling.

“To protect against unintentional ingestions of cannabis, it is important for adults who use cannabis to safely and securely store cannabis products in places inaccessible to children,” the CDC team continued.

The American Association of Poison Control reported 4,172 cases of marijuana exposure among children nine and younger from 2017 to 2019. Nearly half of cases were caused by ingestible edibles.

For the research, CDC researchers gathered data from 1,671 emergency rooms across the U.S. from Dec 30, 2019 through Jan 1, 2023.

They also found an uptick in marijuana related cases among children 11 to 14. During the pandemic, weekly cases increased from between 90 to 138 cases per week to 70 to 209.

Interestingly, the increase was least pronounced among 15 to 24 year olds. Before COVID, 2,117 to 2,513 cases were recorded each week, compared to 2,275 to 2,813 during the height of the virus.

For each age group, a spike in marijuana-related emergency visits emerged during summer 2020.