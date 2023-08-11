Marijuana Recalled for Salmonella Contamination in Arizona for Third Time

A third recall of marijuana products due to potential salmonella contamination has been recorded in Arizona this summer.
This time, Nirvana Center, based in Phoenix, is recalling a grape-flavored infused edible cannabis product with the batch number C9G04102023.
“To date, no illnesses have been reported. This announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution. Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them,” the Arizona Department of Health wrote in a statement.
The agency continued: “If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.”
This product recall follows two others in the state from June and July. In June, several Marijuana stores recalled their products after they tested positive for Salmonella and tested positive for Aspergillus, a type of mold fungus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The product recall in July occurred after it tested positive for Aspergillus, the department said.
The Grape Cloud 9 Gummies edibles tested positive for Salmonella this time, which, if not treated, can cause an infection that may lead to symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, fever, stomach aches, nausea, vomiting, or headaches, the department said.
The contamination was found while An Arizona Marijuana Licensing inspector was doing a usual inspection; after looking at documents kept at the dispensary, the inspector then contacted the facility that created the edibles, and the facility immediately halted retail distributions, health officials said.
According to health officials, no illnesses have been reported, and patients should not consume the edibles, but if they have and have symptoms, they should seek medical attention.
Salmonella is usually associated with poultry and other poultry associated products, such as eggs. However, poor sanitation and food handling practices at manufacturing plants can cause cross contamination.
